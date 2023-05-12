Untitled design - 3

Police in Prichard are seeking to identify a suspect who they believe has been targeting and robbing local dollar stores.

Residents are being asked to help identify a man police say may have robbed the same dollar store at gunpoint just weeks apart.

City of Prichard spokesman T.J. Pettway said the suspect entered the Family Dollar on N. Wilson Avenue on Monday night just prior to closing and demanded money from the cashier while brandishing a silver handgun. Surveillance footage provided by the store shows the man entering in a red hat, grey sweatshirt, blue pants, and high-top sneakers.

