Residents are being asked to help identify a man police say may have robbed the same dollar store at gunpoint just weeks apart.
City of Prichard spokesman T.J. Pettway said the suspect entered the Family Dollar on N. Wilson Avenue on Monday night just prior to closing and demanded money from the cashier while brandishing a silver handgun. Surveillance footage provided by the store shows the man entering in a red hat, grey sweatshirt, blue pants, and high-top sneakers.
According to Pettway, investigators believe the same man has been “terrorizing” local convenience stores in the Prichard area and is believed to have robbed the same Family Dollar two weeks ago. During that incident, the suspect fired a shot inside the store before fleeing the scene. He is also believed to have robbed Dollar General just down the street.
“Take a good look at this subject and contact Prichard Police at (251) 331-0897 should you recognize this subject or know of his whereabouts,” Pettway said.
