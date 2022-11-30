Authorities are still trying to find a male suspect they believe robbed a Spring Hill College student Tuesday night, according to a university spokesperson.
Marketing and Communications Director Tyloria Crenshaw told Lagniappe on Wednesday afternoon neither campus police nor Mobile police have any leads on the armed, unknown Black male who they say entered a residence hall through a propped door around 6:15 p.m.
The suspect wore a black hoodie with a white logo on the front left side and black pants, and ran away after demanding a student give him their wallet and phone.
Crenshaw said no other incidents like this have happened on campus this year, and the college has updated its safety protocols in response.
“Each semester, we review our safety protocols in order to determine what needs to be maintained and what needs to be updated,” she wrote. “These include facilities and logistical items such as internal and external doors and locks, security cameras, keys, card access, etc.”
