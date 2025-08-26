Driscoll
Lagniappe Daily file photo

Alabama Port Authority Director and CEO John Driscoll is leaving his post in order to retire, according to a press release issued on Tuesday afternoon. 

Driscoll’s retirement was first announced during a regular meeting of the port board of directors Tuesday morning.

You can contact Grant McLaughlin by email at grant@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In