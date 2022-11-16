The Port of Mobile has been growing at a record-setting pace over the last calendar year.
Recent studies showed a 217-percent increase in overall economic impact along with a 94 percent increase in jobs at the port compared to 2019.
The growth is starting to garner recognition from national officials.
The Alabama Port Authority in Mobile played host to Federal Maritime commissioners Louis Sola and Carl Bentzel, who were on hand to discuss the rapid expansion of intermodal rail through the port. Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson and Alabama Senate Majority Leader Clay Scofield joined the commissioners in the discussion.
The discussion focused primarily on the rapid expansion of the Port’s intermodal rail system but allowed for the commissioners to be able to see how well the Port is doing for themselves.
“It’s been three years since I have been here and within those three years we have dealt with COVID, supply-chain issues and congestion,” Sola said. “Within those three years, Mobile has been put on the map for a lot of people looking to alleviate those supply-chain issues.”
Sola continued by saying the commission supports the efforts made by the ports along the Gulf Coast as business expands.
“Since the last time I was here, I can see that there has been effective use of the funding that has been given to date,” Sola said. “And you can see that by the ability to attract world-class clients that the Port of Mobile has and they are continuing to do that.”
Bentzel said while the commission doesn’t have any say in terms of providing funding, they do analyze how each port is performing and are in place to ensure they run as efficiently as possible in order to keep the supply-chain moving.
“Sen. [Richard] Shelby is a leader in providing funding for infrastructure,” Bentzel said. “At the Federal Maritime Commission we are supporting the efficient movement of cargo but we are here to make sure that system works well and support the ports in their efforts to be more efficient.”
One issue plaguing ports across the country is the amount of imports compared to exports.
Since the pandemic, Bentzel noted there has been a 27-percent increase in containerized imports and approximately a 1-percent increase in exports.
“The level of imports is so large, it’s made it difficult to secure exports so the rates of shipping containers inbound is that much higher than U.S. exports,” Bentzel said. “It’s difficult because of the imbalance of trade and the demand that we have as a nation for imports.”
Getting support from both the federal and state levels, the Port’s intermodal container transfer facility in Montgomery is slated to come online in 2025 and the port currently has plans in the works to add on to intermodal investments throughout Alabama.
Much like the port itself, the intermodal rail system has also seen tremendous growth at a 143-percent clip over the past year.
Stimpson noted the growth the port has shown and the prominent role Mobile plays throughout the state. He also touted the growth yet to come as a result of the airport being built downtown at the Brookley Aeroplex, as well as the widening and deepening of the channels at the port.
“The Port Authority has done a great job in recent years spreading the message about the impact that the port has throughout the state of Alabama,” Stimpson said. “The future growth, although it's the fastest-growing port in North America, I’m not sure where the slow down point is going to be once these projects are completed.”
While Scofield, R-Guntersville, hails from the northern part of the state, he echoed Stimpson’s statements about the importance of the continued growth at the Port and stressed how vital it is to his district and the state as a whole.
“My district has one of the larger poultry-producing districts in Alabama so obviously this port is important for the export of that product and other manufactured goods in north Alabama,” Scofield said. “It’s also important for input goods for those industries, so if the Port of Mobile does well and has greater access, our businesses and industries in north Alabama will do well.”
