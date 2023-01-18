According to the a press release from the Daphne Police Department, Anthony J. Norris of Jeanerette, Louisiana was identified as the pedestrian that was struck and killed at around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. The release continues to say Norris was in the area for job-related functions and had a dispute with a co-worker, who he was traveling with. Norris then exited the vehicle after the dispute and began walking along the interstate. Authorities do not believe the incident to be a criminal matter at this time.
Traffic stalled along Interstate 10 early Wednesday morning as Daphne police officers investigated an accident that left one person dead.
The accident occurred along the westbound lane near the 36-mile marker near Daphne. Sgt. Jason Vannoy with the Daphne Police Department confirmed to Lagniappe that a pedestrian was struck along the westbound lane of I-10 and died as a result of their injuries.
“We are still trying to establish why they were walking down the interstate,” Vannoy said. “But it was really foggy and unfortunately they stepped out into traffic and were struck and killed.”
The westbound lane of I-10 in the affected area was closed while officers investigated the scene, leaving traffic backed up.
An Alabama Department of Transportation spokesperson said officers with ALEA and the State Troopers office are currently investigating and traffic should be back to normal.
This is a developing story and more details will be added as new information comes available.
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
