A project more than 15 years in the making will commence early next month and with it, the closure of McGregor Ave. between Dauphin St. and Airport Blvd.
According to a press release from the City of Mobile, the South McGregor Ave. Project is slated to begin on Monday, May 1 as the city begins its work on the $23 million project in coordination with the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT).
A complete rebuild of the roadway and the underground infrastructure will take place and the roadway will be slightly widened with a roundabout added at the intersection of Dauphin and McGregor. Drainage, signal and lighting improvements as well as the addition of a sidewalk and multi-use path will also be completed.
The project is estimated to take 2 years to complete, during which time traffic will be limited to residents and emergency vehicles only. Other motorists will be forced to use alternate routes on University Blvd. and Interstate 65.
The City of Mobile will also be working to minimize cut-through traffic in nearby neighborhoods such as Llanfair, Yester Oaks and Country Club Estates and all local businesses on Airport Blvd. will remain open throughout the project.
Airport Blvd., Spring Hill Ave., Old Shell Rd., Bit and Spur Rd., University Blvd., I-65 and the I-65 service roads will not be affected by the work.
“The closure will be somewhat disruptive, but the result will be something that benefits residents in the area and the tens of thousands of motorists who use McGregor Ave. every day,” the release reads. “We encourage regular users to go ahead and identify an alternate route now. We have already been in direct communication with nearby residents and will continue to engage neighborhoods and businesses throughout the project. We appreciate everyone’s patience and cooperation while these upgrades are made.”
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
