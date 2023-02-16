Three downtown Mobile zip codes will not receive mail or packages on Tuesday, Feb. 21 while the city celebrates Mardi Gras.
According to a press release, the U.S. Postal Service will temporarily suspend mail and package delivery to businesses and residences with 36602, 36603 and 36604 ZIP codes.
Mail placed in blue collection boxes in 36601, 36602, 36603 or 36604 ZIP codes will also not be picked up. Any mail to be delivered should be deposited on Monday before the last pickup time.
The Midtown Post Office on Spring Hill Avenue is the only post office that will not be open for business. The Main Office on Saint Joseph Street will have box and retail service available, but the Business Mail Entry Unit will be closed.
Loop Station on Dauphin Island Parkway is the closest open office to the parade route and will be kept open.
All other Mobile offices will be open at normal hours. For more information on where to find your nearest post office, click here.
Normal operations will resume on Wednesday, Feb. 22.
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
