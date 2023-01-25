Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall

Stephen Stetson, the director of Planned Parenthood Alabama, said Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s Jan. 13 announcement to prosecute abortion medication providers is “another example of government stepping between a person and their doctor” that would “make it substantially more difficult for people to receive health care.”

Last week, Marshall challenged a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) rule change making it easier for people to receive prescriptions for abortion-inducing medications and said his office will pursue criminal charges against those who write them.

