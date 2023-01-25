Stephen Stetson, the director of Planned Parenthood Alabama, said Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s Jan. 13 announcement to prosecute abortion medication providers is “another example of government stepping between a person and their doctor” that would “make it substantially more difficult for people to receive health care.”
Last week, Marshall challenged a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) rule change making it easier for people to receive prescriptions for abortion-inducing medications and said his office will pursue criminal charges against those who write them.
“The Food and Drug Administration’s decision to abandon common sense restrictions on remotely prescribing and administering abortion-inducing drugs is both illegal and dangerous,” Marshall wrote in Jan. 13 letter to FDA Commissioner Robert Califf that 21 other attorneys general from around the country signed.
He wrote elective abortion is illegal in Alabama, and the FDA’s policy change “does nothing to dilute the strength of state laws.”
The letter said mifepristone — a medication that causes abortion by blocking certain hormone receptors — posed a risk to the people who take it, and could not be obtained without a prescription or taken without a physician’s supervision. The FDA says mifepristone can be taken to end a pregnancy up to 10 weeks.
An opinion by the Department of Justice (DOJ) that said federal law supports the policy change used rulings on contraceptives, not abortion, as its basis, the letter claimed.
“Though the FDA has abdicated its responsibility to protect women’s health, we have not,” Marshall wrote. “To be crystal clear, you have not negated any of our laws that forbid the remote prescription, administration and use of abortion-inducing drugs.”
Stetson told Lagniappe on Friday that, contrary to what the attorney general said, abortion medications are very regulated and not sold over the counter. The new rule still requires a prescription, but allows patients to receive them via telehealth appointments with their doctors and fill them at their local pharmacies.
“The federal government has basically said these drugs, which are safer than Tylenol, are available to people [and] that people are no longer going to have to rely on a clinic to provide this medication,” Stetson said. “Obviously the federal rule doesn’t override local bans on these medications, but the DOJ said the postal service has the right to deliver these medications.”
He added that it is “unfortunate” Marshall is using the issue of access to abortion health care to “get headlines and manufacture some political capital” after announcing plans to use the Chemical Endangerment Act to prosecute people who take prescribed abortifacients.
The Alabama law prosecutes those who expose children to controlled substances.
Marshall emphasized that providers will be prosecuted, not the people who take them, when Lagniappe asked him for a comment on Jan. 12.
“We weren’t pontificating that we were about to charge women who take an abortion pill under that [the Chemical Endangerment Act],” he said. “We were simply identifying, based on a question asked of us, does that singular provision in the Human Life Protection Act apply in the setting of the Chemical Endangerment Act and it doesn’t. Our focus is on providers that are trying to get women to perform abortions and that will continue to be our focus.”
When asked if Marshall had the authority as a state attorney general to prosecute someone for mailing abortion medication, Stetson said Marshall could try, even if it would ultimately be unsuccessful.
The courts would decide if the DOJ could get involved and may even dismiss the case, he said, but Marshall could submit an appeal to a higher court and possibly get a favorable ruling.
Overall, Stetson said, the threat of prosecution alone would lower the quality of life for many in the state and disproportionately affect people with lower incomes and people of color.
“There are some mom-and-pop pharmacies around the state, but I don’t think anybody’s going to be chomping at the bit to be a test case here,” he said. “So it probably will have a strong deterrent effect.”
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.