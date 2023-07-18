Presenting the 2023 Nappie Award Winners.
Arts
Best Local Painter
Sarah Otts
Best Portrait Artist
Stephanie Morris
Best Local Sculptor
Amy Bolt
Best Local Graphic Design Artist
Sydney Sawyer
Best Mixed Media Artist
Amber Ivey
Best Art Gallery
Mobile Museum of Art
Best Museum
History Museum of Mobile
Best Theatre Group
Joe Jefferson Players
Best Theatre Group – Children’s
The PACT Theatre Company
Best Play or Performance of the Year
“The Nutcracker,” Mobile Ballet
Best Play or Performance of the Year – Children’s
“The Wizard of Oz,” Playhouse in the Park
Best Local Comedian
Hannah Rhodes
Best Local Actor
Dru Bramblet
Best Local Poet
Alex “Huggy Bear” Lofton
Best Local Classical Musician
Dr. Andra Bohnet/Flute
Best Local Author
Ben Raines
Best Local Filmmaker
Kris Skoda
Best Local Dancer
McKinley White
Best Local Historian
Tom McGehee
Best Arts Educator
Felicia Olds
Best Theatrical Singer
Terri Jackson (posthumously)
Best Arts Event
LoDa Artwalk
BEAUTY, HEALTH & WELLNESS
Best Salon – Mobile
Salon West
Best Salon – Baldwin
Fireflies Salon
Best Overall Stylist – Mobile
Teddy Ward, Studio PH
Best Overall Stylist – Baldwin
Audra Maxwell, Fireflies Salon
Best Special Event Stylist
Caroline McDonald, Hair by Caroline McDonald
Best New Hair Stylist
Taylor Hayes, Fireflies Salon
Best New Salon
BLONDIE The Salon
Best Hair Extensions
Olivia Rumbley, The Vault
Stylist With All the Tea
Phrankey Lowery, Studio PH
Best Lash Salon or Artist
Jordan Holifield
Best Microblade Artist
Ailin Garcia, Salon DMH
Best Colorist – Mobile
Natalie Jenkins, The Vault
Best Colorist – Baldwin
Madison Feller, Blonde & Blush Beauty Studio
Scissor Wizard (Best Haircut-ter) – Mobile
Dawn Clayton, Salon West
Scissor Wizard (Best Haircut-ter) – Baldwin
Chuck Branum, Salon Royale
Best Barber – Mobile or Baldwin
Ronnie Johnson, Hillcrest Barbers
Best Makeup Artist – Mobile or Baldwin
Alexis Ruby Artistry Collective
Best Hooha Waxer – Mobile or Baldwin
Crystal Quattrone, Bare Aesthetics
Best Place to Get Mani/Pedi – Mobile or Baldwin
ESM Nails
Best Esthetician – Mobile or Baldwin
Hanna Lee, The Solé Med Spa
Best Day Spa – Mobile or Baldwin
The Spa at the Battle House
Best Massage Therapist – Mobile or Baldwin
Danielle Wallace, A Touch of Serenity
Best Tanning Salon
Glazed Spray Co.
Mobile Bay’s Best Doctor – GP
Dr. Amy D. Strassburg, Alabama Medical Group
Mobile Bay’s Best General Medicine Practice
Diagnostic and Medical Clinic – Infirmary Health
Mobile Bay’s Best Specialist
Dr. Adam J. Handwerger, Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery Specialist, The Orthopaedic Group
Mobile Bay’s Best Specialist
Pulmonary Associates
Best “Doc in the Box” Clinic
Greater Mobile Urgent Care
Best Eye Doc
Dr. Curtis M. Graf Jr., Premier Medical Group
Best ENT Doc
Dr. Ronnie Swain Jr., Premier Medical Group
Best Allergist
Dr. Robert Greer Jr., USA Health Asthma & Allergy
Best Lung Doc
Dr. Adrian DiVittorio, Diagnostic & Medical Clinic
Best Orthopedic Doc
Dr. Matthew Barber, AOC
Best Sports Medicine Specialist
Dr. Jeffrey M. Conrad, The Orthopaedic Group
Best Orthopedic Practice
The Orthopaedic Group
Best Urologist
Dr. Lorie Fleck, USA Health Urology
Best Vein Doc
Dr. Glenn E. Esses, Vascular Center of Mobile
Best Therapist/Counselor
Courtney Nall-McCulley, The Wellness Collective
Best Heart Surgeon
Dr. Peter Pluscht III, Cardio-Thoracic & Vascular Surgical Associates
Best Brain/Neurosurgeon
Dr. Amber Gordon, Infirmary Neurosurgery
Best General Surgeon
Dr. Forrest Ringold, Surgical Association of Mobile
Best Doc to Kick Cancer’s Ass
Dr. Michael Meshad, Southern Cancer Center
Best Hooha Doctor – GYN
Dr. Kirby Plessala, Plessala Gynecology & Fertility
Best Baby Doc – OB
Dr. Quin Bixler, Mobile Bay OB-GYN Center
Best OB-GYN Practice
Coastal OB/GYN USA Health
Super Nurse
Ashlee Norris, Labor & Delivery, Springhill Medical Center
Best Place to Have a Baby
Birthing Suites at Springhill
Best Plastic Surgery Practice
The Park & Rebowe Clinic for Plastic Surgery
Best Plastic Surgeon – Breas
Dr. Charles Dyas, Bay Area Plastic Surgery
Best Facelift Doc
Dr. Michael B. Lyons, Lyons Cosmetic & Laser Surgery Center
Best Turkey Neck Eraser
Dr. Michael B. Lyons, Lyons Cosmetic & Laser Surgery Center
Best Tummy Tucker
Dr. Randy Proffitt, Randy Proffitt, M.D.
Best Botox-er
Dr. Jill Ringold, Greater Mobile Laser & Aesthetic Center
Best Dermatologist
Dr. Ryan Ramagosa, Sunrise Dermatology
Best Butts & Guts Doc (Digestive Health)
Dr. Jonathan Siegel, Gastroenterologist, Digestive Health Specialists
Best Weight Loss Doc
Dr. Genevieve I. McLeod, Alabama Medical Group
Best Weight Loss Clinic
Aesthetics & Weightloss
Best Weight Loss Doc – Surgical
Dr. Christopher Dyas, Infirmary Surgical Specialists
Best Back Cracker (Chiropractor)
Dr. Chris O’Laire, O’Laire Chiropractic
Best Physical Therapy Group
The Orthopaedic Group – Therapy Services
Best Physical Therapist
Cary Helton, Renew PT & Wellness
Best Home Health/Hospice
ProHealth Home Health
Best Dentist – Mobile
Dr. Forrest Crabtree, Maitre & Crabtree Dental Group
Best Dentist – Baldwin
Dr. John Murphy, Murphy Dentistry
Best Dental Practice – Mobile
Farni & Farni Family Dentisry
Best Dental Practice – Baldwin
Fairhope Bay Dental
Best Cosmetic Dentist
Noblet Cosmetic & Family Dentistry
Best Oral Surgeon
Dr. Christopher Mullenix, Mobile Oral and Facial Surgery
Best Fitness Facility
Mission Fitness
Best Cycling Instructor
Katy Meador, Mission Fitness
Best Yoga Studio
Above and Beyond Yoga and Salt Therapy
Best Yoga Instructor
Annette Porter-Ham, Synergy Yoga and Pilates, Bounds YMCA, Fairhope Rec Center, Fit Fairhope, Mission Fitness
Best Personal Trainer
Rita Nicole Wright, Beyond Group Fitness, Crunch Fitnes
CITY LIFE
Best Mobilian Right Now
Ophelia “Mama Tot” Nichols
Best Baldwinian Right Now
Capt. Andre Reid
Quintessential Mobilian
Uncle Henry
Quintessentially Baldwin
Toodles Dorgan
Awesome Octogenarian
Carol Rathle
Best Police Officer
Jeremy March
Best Firefighter
Troy Gorlott
Best Annual Fundraising Event
American Cancer Society Chili Cook-Off
Best Hotel
Battle House Renaissance Mobile Hotel & Spa
Best High School Marching Band
Mary G. Montgomery High School
Best Mardi Gras Parading Society
Mystics of Time
Best Mardi Gras Marching Society
Pelican Girls
Best Mardi Gras Throw
Conecuh Sausage – KOR
Best Mardi Gras Ball
Order of Osiris
Best Mardi Gras Organization – Baldwin
Shadow Barons
Coolest Church or House of Worship
Christ United
Best Clergyman/Pastor/Spiritual Leader
Fr. Pat Arensberg, Corpus Christi Catholic Church
Best Place to Take Out-of-Towners (Attraction)
Bellingrath Gardens and Home
Best Place to Take Out-of-Towners (Restaurant)
Bluegill Restaurant
Best Local Merch or Apparel Company
Red Beard’s Outfitter
Coolest Apartment Community
D’Iberville Apartments
Best Retirement Community
Westminster Village
Best Local Company to Work For (Under 50 Employees)
Rihner, Gupta & Grosz Cardiology
Best Local Company to Work For (Over 50 Employees)
Hargrove Engineers & Constructors
Best Local College
University of South Alabama
Best Local College Professor
Dr. Alison Henry, USA, Biomedical Science
Best Local Athlete – High School Girls
Anna Grace Sparks, McGill-Toolen, Volleyball
Best Local Athlete – High School Boys
Cole Blaylock, UMS-Wright, Football
Most Pet-Friendly Restaurant or Bar
HopHounds Brew Pub & Dog Park
Mobile Bay’s Most Adorable Dog
Mordi, Shoshana Treichel (owner)
Mobile Bay’s Cutest Cat
Felix, The Kringel Family (owners)
Mobile Bay’s Best New Small Business
Fortified Exteriors
You Are So Mobile If …
You Know Who the Peanut Man Is
Best Animal Rescue Organization
Wags and Whiskers
Best Woman-Owned Business
She’s a Pistol, Personal Firearm Instruction
Best Local Nonprofit Organization
Aubreigh’s Army
Best Minority-Owned Business
Ginger and Spice
Nappie Category for 2024
Best Veteran-Owned Business
My Business Is Awesome but There Is No Category for Me
The Stone Experts, Granite, Marble & Quartz Countertops
EATS & DRINKS
Best Overall Restaurant
Felix’s Fish Camp
Best New Restaurant
Slurp Society
Last Meal On Earth (Restaurant/Dish)
Dew Drop Inn/Dew Drop Dog
Best Eastern Shore Restaurant
Gambino’s Italian Grill
Best Beach Restaurant
Pirate’s Bar & Grill
Best Chef
Osman Ademovic, Osman’s Restaurant
Best Atmosphere
Dauphin’s
Most Innovative Menu
Squid Ink Eclectic Eats and Drinks
Best Outdoor Dining
Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill
Best Home Cookin’/Soul Food
Judy’s Place
Best Server – Fine Dining
Stevie P., Dauphin’s
Best Server – Casual
George Slay, Judy’s Place
Best Service Overall
Ruth’s Chris
Best Dessert
Jefe Paletas
Best Restaurant Wine List
Red or White
Best Wings
Lost Pizza
Best Chicken Fingers
Foosackly’s
Best Ice Cream/Yogurt/Gelato
Cammie’s Old Dutch
Best Lunch Spot
Mediterranean Sandwich Co.
Best Eastern Shore Lunch Spot
Panini Pete’s
Best Wine/Gourmet Shop or Grocery
Domke Market
Best Wine Selection – Retail
Red or White
Best Beer Selection – Retail
Rouses
Best Annual Food Event or Cook-Off
Greek Fest
Best Food Truck
Smokin’ Gringos
Best Gumbo
Wintzell’s Oyster House
Best Sushi
Chuck’s Fish
Best Bakery
Bake My Day
Best Wedding Cake
Sally’s Piece-a-Cake
Best King Cake
Rouses
Best Cookies
Crumbl Cookies
Best Caterer
Naman’s Catering
Best Burger
Butch Cassidy’s
Best Steak
Briquettes Steakhouse
Best Sandwich Shop
Debris Po-Boys & Drinks
Best Seafood
Lighthouse Restaurant
Best Brunch
Big Bad Breakfast
Best Breakfast
Dick Russell’s Bar-B-Q
Best Italian
Roma Café
Best Ethnic Restaurant
Roosters Latin American Food
Best Mexican Restaurant
Aztecas
Best Takeout
Barnyard Buffett
Best Grocery Delivery/Pick-Up
Publix
Best Pizza
Semmes House of Pizza
Best Coffeehouse
Soul Caffeine
Best Eastern Shore Coffeehouse
The Coffee Loft
Best Local Grocery Store
Greer’s
Best Grocery Store/Chain
Rouses
Best Specialty Grocery
Greer’s St. Louis Market
Best Place to Get Local Produce/Foods – Mobile
Ted & Nancy’s Fruit Stand
Best Place to Get Local Produce/Foods – Baldwin
Burris Farm Market
Best Barbecue Restaurant
Meat Boss
Best Barbecue Sauce
Meat Boss
Best Ribs
Dreamland
Best Pulled Pork
Moe’s Original BBQ
Best Mudbugs
R&R Seafood
Best Raw Oysters
Wintzell’s Oyster House
Best Seafood Market
Mudbugs – DIP Seafood
Best Place to Eat Healthy
The Sunflower Café
Best Drunk Food
LoDa Bier Garten
Best Hangover Food
Bob’s Downtown Restaurant
KIDS
Best Kids’ Clothing Store
Little Monkey Toes
Best Kids’ Consignment Store
Kids Wearhouse
Best Summer Camp
Camp SMILE
Best Daycare/Mother’s Day Out
Cottage Hill Christian Academy
Best Preschool
St. Ignatius Catholic School
Best Birthday Party Place
Bloom Play Studio
Best Sports Camp/Clinic/Training Facility
McCranie ATA Martial Arts
Most Kid-Friendly Neighborhood
Rosswood
Best Kid-Friendly Local Attraction
OWA Parks & Resort
Best Dance Studio
Sheffield School of the Dance
Best Pediatric Dentist
Dr. Brooke Schrader, West Mobile Children's Dentistry
Best Pediatric Dental Practice
Thomas & Moore Pediatric Dentistry
Best Orthodontist
Dr. M. Bancroft McMurphy, McMurphy Orthodontics
Best Orthodontic Practice
Harvey & Thomas Orthodontics
Best Pediatric Group
Pediatric Associates of Mobile/USA Health
Best Pediatrician
Dr. Nancy O. Wood, Children’s Medical Group
Best Pediatric Specialist
Dr. Robert Watson, Pediatric Anesthesiology, Pediatric Dental Anesthesia Associates
Best Kid Photographer
Nicky Mendenhall Photography
Best Public School – Mobile
Barton Academy for Advanced World Studies
Best Private School – Mobile
McGill-Toolen Catholic High School
Best Preschool Teacher – Mobile
Nikki Holland, Mobile Christian School
Best Preschool Teacher – Baldwin
Christine Walding, Christ the King
Coolest Public Elementary School Teacher – Mobile
Marikaye Taylor, Hutchens Elementary School
Coolest Private Elementary School Teacher – Mobile
Kathy Presley, Mobile Christian School
Coolest Public Middle School Teacher – Mobile
Lisa Counselman, Causey Middle School
Coolest Private Middle School Teacher – Mobile
Mary Katelin Summerlin, Cottage Hill Christian Academy
Coolest Public High School Teacher – Mobile
David Dai, Barton Academy for Advanced World Studies
Coolest Private High School Teacher – Mobile
Keli Myers, UMS-Wright Preparatory School
Best Public School – Baldwin
Fairhope High School
Best Private School – Baldwin
Christ the King Catholic School
Coolest Elementary School Teacher – Baldwin (Public or Private)
Sarah Marzella, Christ the King
Coolest Middle School Teacher – Baldwin (Public or Private)
Leigh Jones, Spanish Fort Middle School
Coolest High School Teacher – Baldwin (Public or Private)
Dendy Messick, Foley High School
Best Principal – Mobile Public
Dr. Amanda Jones, Barton Academy for Advanced World Studies
Best Principal – Mobile Private
Lindsey Lyons, Mobile Christian School
Best Principal – Baldwin (Public or Private)
Shawn O'Connor, Fairhope Middle School
Best School Counselor – Mobile Public
Sydnie Shuford, Causey Middle School
Best School Counselor – Mobile Private
Marian Boteler, St. Paul's Episcopal School
Best School Counselor – Baldwin (Public or Private)
Jan Quint, Christ the King Catholic School
Best High School Football Coach (Mobile or Baldwin)
Terry Curtis, UMS-Wright Preparatory School
Best High School Basketball Coach (Mobile or Baldwin)
Will Phillips, Mobile Christian School
Best High School Baseball Coach (Mobile or Baldwin)
Jason Smith, Mobile Christian School
Best Coach (Other)
Ryon Depinet, Union 10 FC, St. Luke's Episcopal School, Barton Academy for Advanced World Studies, Soccer
Best Overall Academic Program – Mobile Public
Barton Academy for Advanced World Studies
Best Overall Academic Program – Mobile Private
McGill-Toolen Catholic High School
Best Overall Academic Program – Baldwin
St. Michael Catholic High School
Best Overall Athletic Program – Mobile Public
Saraland High School
Best Overall Athletic Program – Mobile Private
UMS-Wright Preparatory School
Best Overall Athletic Program – Baldwin
Spanish Fort High Schools
MEDIA
Favorite Radio Station FM
WZEW, 92.1
Favorite Radio Station AM
Archangel Radio, 1410
Best Local DJ
Shelby Mitchell, 95 KSJ
Best DJ Team
Bill & Shelby, 95 KSJ
Best Morning Show/DJ
“Mobile Mornings with Dan Brennan and Dalton Orwig,” FM TALK 106.5
Best Talk Radio Host/Show
Sean Sullivan, "Midday Mobile," FM TALK 106.5
Best DJ Voice
Matt McCoy, WZEW, 92.1
Best Sports Radio Host/Show
JT Crabtree, South Alabama Jaguars
Best Overall Radio Personality
DJ Blayze, WBLX, 92.9
Best Local Evening TV Newscast
WKRG 5
Best Local Morning TV Newscast
WALA FOX 10
Best TV Lifestyle Show or Segment
“Studio 10,” WALA FOX 10
Best Anchor
Lenise Ligon, WALA FOX 10
Best Meteorologist
Alan Sealls, WPMI Local 15
Best TV Investigative Reporter
Andrea Ramey, WPMI Local 15
Best Sports Coverage
WALA FOX 10
Best Weekend TV News Team
WKRG 5
Favorite Lagniappe Staff Reporter
Tommy Hicks, Sports Editor
Favorite Lagniappe Columnist
Andy MacDonald, “The Dish”
Favorite Lagniappe Cover Story
“Under-Exposed: Alabama Spends Millions on Body Cam Video Public Can’t See,” by Lagniappe Staff
Favorite Lagniappe Cover Image
“Top Dog,” by Mike Kittrell (Photo of UMS-Wright Head Coach Terry Curtis)
Favorite Local Content Creator
Lynn Oldshue, “Our Southern Souls,” Alabama Public Radio, Lagniappe
Favorite Magazine
Mobile Bay Magazine
Favorite Local Website/Blog
Mobile Mask
Best Local Podcast
“Port City Plate Podcast”
Best Local TV Ad
David J. Maloney
Best Local Social Media Influencer
Ophelia “Mama Tot” Nichols
Best Marketing/Events Company
Oyster Shell Strategy
Best Videographer/Video Production Company
Motivation Media
Best Website Developer
Content Fresh
MUSIC
Best Local Band
Red Clay Strays
Best Party/Cover Band
Fat Lincoln
Best Country Band/Performer
Bruce Smelley Band
Best Metal/Underground Band
October Noir
Best Blues Band/Artist
Jamell Richardson
Best Brass Band
The Excelsior Band
Best Club to See Live Music
Callaghan’s Irish Social Club
Best Outdoor Bar to See Live Music
Bluegill Restaurant
Best Venue to See Live Music (Non-Bar)
Saenger Theatre
Best Singer/Songwriter
Eric Erdman
Best Jazz Musician
Symone French
Best Jazz Ensemble/Band
Roman Street
Best Hip-Hop Artist
Mr.88
Best Music Store
Andy’s Music
Best Record Store
Mobile Records
Best Local Recording Studio
Dauphin Street Sound
Best Guitar Player
Phil Proctor
Best Area Singer/Voice
Bruce Smelley
Best Area Drummer
Chico
Best Area Bassist
Stan Foster
Best Piano Player/Keyboardist
Jeremy Russow
Best Music Instructor
Daniel Driskell
Best Drag Performer
Venus Shante DaVis
Best DJ (Mixin’, Mashin’ Up Kind)
Cardiac Arrest
NIGHTLIFE
Best All Around Bar – Mobile
Callaghan’s Irish Social Club
Best Bartender – Mobile
Gina Jo Previto, Veet’s
Best All Around Bar – Baldwin
Manci’s Antique Club
Best Bartender – Baldwin
Kristin Williamson, Alley Cat Alley
Best Bartending Staff
POST
Best New Bar (Mobile or Baldwin)
Grace on Dauphin
Best E-Sho Bar
Alley Cat Alley
Best WeMo Bar
Vandals Street Kitchen
Best MiMo Bar
Nixon’s
Best LoDa Bar
Alchemy Tavern
Best SoMo Bar
The River Shack
Best Beach Bar
Flora-Bama
Best Wine Bar
Red or White
Best Fancy Drink Bar
The Haberdasher
Best Happy Hour Bar
The Garage
Best Sports Bar
Heroes Sports Bar & Grille
Best Place to Shake Your Booty
B-Bob’s Downtown
Best LGBTQ Bar
B-Bob’s Downtown
Best Dive Bar
Hayley’s
Favorite Craft Beer
Fairhope Take the Causeway IPA
Favorite Import Beer
Corona
Best Seltzer
Braided River Good Time
Favorite Domestic Beer
Mich Ultra
Best Locally Brewed Beer
Braided River Hoppy By Nature
Best Local Brewery
Braided River
Bar With the Best Tap Selection
LoDa Bier Garten
Favorite Casino
Beau Rivage
Best Margarita
Taco Mama
Best Bloody Mary
Brick and Spoon
Best Bar Trivia/Games
Braided River Brewing Company
Best Gentleman’s Club
Diamonds
POLITICOS
Hardest Working Official – City of Mobile (Elected)
Mayor Sandy Stimpson
Hardest Working Official – City of Mobile (Appointed)
Chief of Police Paul Prine
Hardest Working Mobile City Councilperson
Councilperson Gina Gregory
Hardest Working Elected Official – Mobile County
Sheriff Paul Burch
Hardest Working Elected City Official – Eastern Shore
Daphne Mayor Robin LeJeune
Hardest Working Elected City Official – South Baldwin
Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon
Hardest Working Elected City Official – Baldwin County
Judge Carmen E. Bosch
Hardest Working Local State Legislator
Rep. Chris Pringle
Epitome of Servant Leader
Judge Edmond G. Naman
PROFESSIONAL SERVICES & RETAIL
Best DUI Attorney
Matt Green
Best Criminal Attorney
Jeff Deen
Best Divorce Attorney
Mary Kristen Galanos
Best Personal Injury Attorney
Mallory Mangold
Best Personal Injury Firm
Long & Long
Best Business/Real Estate Attorney
Jeffrey P. Setterstrom
Best Real Estate Company
Roberts Brothers
Best Realtor – Residential Mobile
Brandy Carney, Roberts Brothers
Best Realtor – Residential Baldwin
Hayden Kaechele, Scout South Properties
Best Commercial Real Estate Company
Merrill P. Thomas Co.
Best Commercial Realtor
Mike Reid, Merrill P. Thomas Co.
Best Insurance Agent or Agency
Jeremy Kilpatrick, State Farm
Best Mortgage Broker/Firm
Magnolia Mortgage Company
Best Bank/Credit Union
Regions Bank
Best Investment Banker/Financial Planner
Williams Financial Group
Best CPA
Daren Constantine, Crow Constantine, Singleton, Morrow & Elliott
Best Accounting Firm
Byers, Byers & Associates
Best Staffing Company
Express Employment Professionals
Best Cell Phone Repair
The iPhone Guy
Best Car Dealership – New
Joe Bullard Automotive
Best Car Dealership – Used
Sport Center Imports
Best Appliance Repair
Big Bill’s Appliance Service
Best Landscaper
Southside Services
Best Hardscapes/Outdoor Living Space
Southern Edge
Best Tree Service
Freedom Wood Co.
Best Contractor
Ben Murphy Roofing
Best Homebuilder
ARK Builders LLC
Best Handyman
Sumrall of All Trades
Best Roofer/Roofing Company
Mobile Bay Roofing & Construction
Best Window Installation Company
Window Depot
Best Flooring Company
Expressway Carpet – The Floor Store
Best Heating & Air Company
Air of Excellence
Best Hardware Store
Spring Hill Ace
Best Local Nursery/Garden Center
Stokley Garden Express
Best Veterinarian
Dr. Justin Mims, Tillman’s Corner Veterinary Hospital
Best Veterinary Clinic
Old Shell Animal Hospital
Best Pet Store
B&B Pet Stop
Best Pet Boarding
Camp Bow Wow
Best Doggie Daycare
Unleashed
Best Pet Groomer
Bella & Bows Grooming & Pet Market
Best Florist
LUSH
Best Photography Studio
Toni Riales Photography
Best Wedding/Special Event Venue
Fort Conde Inn
Best Bridal Shop/Boutique
I Do Bridal & Formal
Best Wedding/Event Planner
Kendra Lee Events & Wedding Planner
Best Wedding Photographer
Emma Pitts Photography
Best Wedding Videographer
For Him Films
Best Carwash
Rich’s Car Wash
Best Detail
Timbo’s Detailing
Best Pest Control
Arrow Exterminators
Best Interior Designer
March + May Design
Best Antique Store
Antiques at the Loop
Best Lingerie/Naughty Shop
Kalli’s Love Stuff
Best Women’s Boutique – Mobile or Baldwin
The Mix
Best Clothing Consignment Store
Hertha’s Second Edition
Best Place to Get Mardi Gras Attire – Formal
Francia’s Formal Affair
Best Place to Get Mardi Gras Attire – Casual
Pop’s Midtown
Best Fine Jewelry
John Cauley Jeweler
Best Dry Cleaners
Waite’s Cleaners
Best Home Cleaning Service
Two Mamas Professional Cleaning Service
Best Local Pharmacy
Semmes Pharmacy
Best Local Pharmacy – Baldwin
Eastern Shore Pharmacy
Best Shoe Store – Women’s
The Gallery Shoe Boutique
Best Shoe Store – Athletic
Fleet Feet Mobile
Best Party Décor (Balloon Art, Yard Décor, etc.)
LuxePOP Events
Best Gift Shop
Bienville Souvenir & Gifts
Best Home Furnishings Store
Charles Phillips Antiques & Architecturals
Best Furniture Store
Lagniappe Home Store
Best Vintage/Consignment Furniture Store
The Shiny Hen
Best Vape Shop
Up N Smoke
Best CBD Retailer
Genetix Dispensary
Best Tattoo Artist
Josey Yonge, Red Tide Tattoo
Best Body Piercer
Aaron Victory, The Bell Rose Tattoo & Piercing
Best ATV/Golf Carts/4-Wheelers
Cart Dr.
Best Auto Repair
Bodiford’s Automotive
Best Paint/Body Shop
Eagle Dent Repair
