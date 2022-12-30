Fairhope
LAGNIAPPE STAFF

A house formerly owned by the Dyas family will now join Fairhope’s Triangle property because of a donation to the Fairhope Single Tax Corporation on Wednesday.

According to a press release from the Triangle Conservancy, a nonprofit organization formed in 2018 to “preserve, protect and enhance” the 108 acres of pine forest around Fairhope’s northern entrance, the house will be named after John Henry Martin, III, who died in January 2022 at age 71.

Email news tips and story ideas to kyle@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Kyle covers the Eastern Shore, the Baldwin County Commission and Baldwin County Schools. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.