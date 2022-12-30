A house formerly owned by the Dyas family will now join Fairhope’s Triangle property because of a donation to the Fairhope Single Tax Corporation on Wednesday.
According to a press release from the Triangle Conservancy, a nonprofit organization formed in 2018 to “preserve, protect and enhance” the 108 acres of pine forest around Fairhope’s northern entrance, the house will be named after John Henry Martin, III, who died in January 2022 at age 71.
“John started the Conservancy and was the driving force behind it,” Mary Riser, the president of the Triangle Conservancy, said in a statement. “It was John’s leadership and vision that ensured that the Triangle will be preserved as parkland in perpetuity.”
Plans for the house are not finalized, but the space could be used as a welcome center or meeting place, the press release reads.
Fairhope Mayor Sherry Sullivan confirmed to Lagniappe the city took ownership of the Triangle property from the Fairhope Single Tax Corporation in November.
In August, Lagniappe reported the city planned to transfer the property to the corporation and have the corporation transfer it back with new deed provisions restricting development on the site and preserving it as parklands.
“We look forward to carrying on John Martin’s legacy by preserving this greenspace and providing conservation education to our community for years to come,” Sullivan said in a statement.
Riser said Martin worked to make sure preserving what is considered “one of the last vestiges of old-growth longleaf pine savannah in the area” stayed at the front of the city’s mind after it purchased the property from the Dyas family for $8.75 million after a years-long legal dispute.
“John worked very hard to make sure that the original intent of the city’s purchase of the property to conserve and manage the Triangle was met and that it would be enjoyed by Fairhopians for generations to come,” Riser said.
Kyle covers the Eastern Shore, the Baldwin County Commission and Baldwin County Schools. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
