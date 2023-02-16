The last printed Mobile Press-Register will be distributed Sunday, Feb. 26, ending the legacy newsprint’s 200-year circulation in the area.
Alabama Media Group announced in November it will be shifting three legacy publications to an all-digital platform, including the Mobile Press-Register, The Birmingham News and Huntsville Times, which began in 1813, 1888 and 1910, respectively. The Mississippi Press will also stop printing.
In place of ink and paper, the news company – which is officially branded as AL.com and owned by Advance Publications – will continue serving the metros of Mobile, Birmingham and Huntsville with local coverage through a seven-day-a-week digital e-edition called The Lede.
Advanced Publications operates 24 newspapers nationwide. The recent announcements to shift to all-digital content only applies to the company’s Alabama and Mississippi publications.
According to a June report by Northwestern University, the U.S. loses about two newspapers per week, and about 7 percent of the nation’s counties have no local news outlet.
The decision results in the closure of the Press-Register production facility in Mobile and impacts some local production, circulation, and advertising employees. According to reporting by the Wall Street Journal, this will impact a total of 110 employees, including 76 print production workers and 36 print ads sales representatives, operations and circulation staff.
The Mobile Press-Register building at the corner of Water and Beauregard streetswas soldto Adams Street Property LLC in April 2022. Gulf Distributing isexpectedto take occupancy of the building once Alabama Media Group vacates the property.
The move by Advanced Publications will result in Lagniappe and The Call News in Citronelle being the only print newspapers serving the Mobile area and limiting the availability of local classified advertising and legal print notices.
Alabama Media Group President Tom Bates told WSJ the company has seen newsprint subscriptions among its three historic newspapers plummet over the past decade, falling from 260,000 to a combined 30,000.
The dwindling circulation of print newspapers is also being mixed with significant increases in printing costs. WSJ reported one of the nation’s largest local newspaper companies, Lee Enterprises, has seen newsprint overhead hike 30 percent over the past fiscal year.
“We remain deeply committed to serving our local communities and are producing high-quality journalism and reaching more people than ever before,” Bates said in a statement in November.
Felicia Mason, executive director of the Alabama Press Association, told Lagniappe AL.com’s decision to drop its newsprint is a sign of the times.
“Our industry is changing like every other industry in the world. The Alabama Media Group’s decision to go all-digital is a shift in their business model, but not in their commitment to quality reporting,” Mason said. “For years now, our newspapers have evolved in how they deliver news to their readers, but not in their mission to provide quality journalism in their communities. Their print products are complimented with various platforms, including websites, electronic editions, social media and video.”
