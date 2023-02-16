Press Register
BY SCOTT JOHNSON

The last printed Mobile Press-Register will be distributed Sunday, Feb. 26, ending the legacy newsprint’s 200-year circulation in the area. 

Alabama Media Group announced in November it will be shifting three legacy publications to an all-digital platform, including the Mobile Press-Register, The Birmingham News and Huntsville Times, which began in 1813, 1888 and 1910, respectively. The Mississippi Press will also stop printing.

