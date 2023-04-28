Prichard will receive two electric buses that will be used for demand response service in the city, Mayor Jimmie Gardner announced at Thursday’s City Council meeting.
Gardner said the buses will fill in for gaps in service when Mobile’s WAVE transit left the city with just one federally-funded stop. However, unlike WAVE these new buses will not be fixed-route, but instead will rely on calls from citizens for pickup.
“We’re organizing everything right now,” Gardner said after the meeting. “This is the first step.”
The buses were made available through a federal carbon reduction program grant from the area’s Metropolitan Planning Organization, South Alabama Regional Planning Commission Transportation Planning Director Tom Piper said. The grant is for the two buses and the charging infrastructure, he said. The grant is $448,000, with a 20-percent city match for a total of $560,000, Piper said. The grant comes from fiscal year 2024 funding, so the buses could come anytime between this October and next year.
Prichard hasn’t had bus service, outside of the federally funded hub in downtown, since the Mobile City Council cut funding to WAVE transit in April 2016, which resulted in most routes outside the Mobile City limits being discontinued. The move has left Prichard, Chickasaw and areas of Mobile County without public transportation for seven years. Gardner hopes these two buses will be the catalyst for the cities around Mobile to offer transportation services in the future.
Micro-transportation
Mobile Chamber, SARPC and the Community Foundation of South Alabama are teaming up for a pilot program focused on micro-transportation for local employers. Chamber President Bradley Byrne described the program as a “workplace Uber” where a company would take employers via van to and from work. The program, which is currently about 50-percent funded, Byrne said, would provide a needed service in the area.
“We’ve found that the No. 1 reason adults aren’t able to work is a lack of transportation,” he said. “Other cities have begun to match a form of transportation to a place of work.”
The newest form of public transportation would pick up a group of workers from a designated stop, take them to work and then drop them off at the end of the day. A company called Via has answered a Chamber request for proposals to provide the service. The Chamber is currently working to attract local employers to participate.
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
Dale Has won a number of awards from both the Alabama and Virginia press association over his career. The one he is most proud of is the First Amendment Award from the Alabama Press Association for a story on the Prichard City Council.
Originally from the wilderness of Baldwin County, he grew up around animals, including ducks, chickens, dogs, a horse, a rarely seen cat and an angry goat. In his adult life the menagerie has shrunken to just two very lazy, well-fed dogs. Dale is married to Hillary Liesch and the couple has one daughter. The family lives in Mobile.
