The Prichard City Council is currently looking for residents interested in serving as members of the Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board, according to a city statement.
The statement asks for interested residents to submit resumes either by hand to the attention of the council secretary, or by email to citycouncil@cityofprichard.org.
The city’s water board consists of five directors. Those five members are Chairman Russell Heidelberg, Vice-Chairwoman Ernestine Moore, Secretary/Treasurer Beverly Bunch, Director Cherry Doyle and Director John Johnson.
The council is the appointing authority for the PWWSB. The announcement follows a combative meeting between members and customers over a number of issues, including a suggested boil water notice from Prichard Mayor Jimmie Gardner that was later rescinded the same day.
The four-hour long meeting also touched on topics, like issues with water in the Alabama Village neighborhood and whether or not members should resign their positions.
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
Dale Has won a number of awards from both the Alabama and Virginia press association over his career. The one he is most proud of is the First Amendment Award from the Alabama Press Association for a story on the Prichard City Council.
Originally from the wilderness of Baldwin County, he grew up around animals, including ducks, chickens, dogs, a horse, a rarely seen cat and an angry goat. In his adult life the menagerie has shrunken to just two very lazy, well-fed dogs. Dale is married to Hillary Liesch and the couple has one daughter. The family lives in Mobile.
