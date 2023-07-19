A 28-year firefighting veteran and former Mobile Fire and Rescue Department (MFRD) captain is now tasked with heading up the Prichard Fire Department (PFD).
Fire Chief Roderick Shoots was officially hired on by the city of Prichard in May and has taken strides to restore the department in multiple areas in the two short months he’s been in charge.
Before taking the reins in Prichard, Shoots was terminated by the city of Mobile for allegedly attempting to obstruct a valid order from a superior officer after he ignored an order to investigate a firefighter’s head tattoo, which violated department policy.
Both Shoots and Prichard Mayor Jimmie Gardner declined to comment on Shoots’ termination from the city of Mobile, with Shoots citing advice from his attorney due to ongoing litigation.
However, both were willing to discuss Shoots’ tenure thus far with PFD.
One of the biggest issues Shoots was tasked with solving when he came on board with PFD was a major staffing issue. Due to a lack of appropriately certified firefighters, two of the six total fire stations in the city were forced to close, putting more strain on those still open.
Shoots said a recent decision from the Mobile County Personnel Board has allowed for his department to close the gap in service due to a lack of employees and his goal is to get those two stations up and running as soon as possible.
“They [the personnel board] recently rescinded a rule that would not allow firefighters from other municipalities to work part time at other departments,” Shoots said. “They’ve now changed that rule so we’re taking advantage of that.”
Shoots said PFD found itself in need of firefighters due to the lack of appropriate pay and benefits compared to other departments in the area. Shoots said PFD was losing employees to those departments before the city stepped in to make the job more enticing.
“Prichard has lost a lot of firefighters to other departments in the area due to better benefits and pay,” Shoots said. “However, Prichard Fire Department has increased their pay back in October so we’re benefitting from the part-time employment and we also have hired some full-time people in the last month.”
Among the other issues Shoots said he plans to target is prioritizing safety, which includes the improvement of the city’s fire hydrants. In March, a string of house fires resulted in the death of a mother and her two children. A lack of appropriate water pressure from the fire hydrants was discussed as a possible reason why firefighters were not able to put out the fire in time.
“Safety is always a top priority and having adequate water pressure is part of making sure that the citizens are safe,” Shoots said. “So that’s a top priority and we’re constantly working to remedy that issue.”
Gardner said Shoots’ qualifications speak for themselves. The mayor also stressed the importance Shoots has placed on bringing more firefighters into the department.
“Chief Shoots has gotten off to a great start,” Gardner said. “Under his new leadership, he’s increased the number of firefighters already and we are looking forward to his continued efforts to improve all areas of the Prichard Fire Department.”
