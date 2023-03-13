Less than five hours after issuing a notice suggesting residents boil water, Prichard Mayor Jimmie Gardner is now telling residents the water is fine, but they should still consider boiling their water as a precaution.
“Mayor Jimmie Gardner confirmed with ADEM late this afternoon, the ‘suggest boil water notice’ issued for the citizen of Prichard is not necessary and is OK to drink,” a press release from Gardner’s office read. “With that being said, I (Gardner) still stand with suggesting the boiling water (sic) as well as drinking bottle water! I want to be clear: this is a suggestion.”
The release comes hours after Gardner called a press conference Monday at noon to address a report from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) which revealed multiple issues including mildew in water storage tanks as well as the loss of millions of dollars worth of water due to leaks.
Indicating the water had reached unsafe levels, Gardner suggested Prichard residents being drinking bottled water or using water filters. He told reporters he has reached out to Gov. Kay Ivey’s office as well as U.S. Rep. Jerry Carl for assistance on how to fix the plethora of problems with the city’s water system. An email from Gardner’s office was sent out after the presser also “suggested” Prichard residents begin boiling their water, effective immediately
Gardner said his hope is a team of engineers and other officials can be assembled by state and federal officials to examine the system and provide answers as to what needs to be done to correct the problems.
Gardner said he has had concerns with Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board (PWWSB) for years, with issues ranging from low pressure in fire hydrants to drinking water.
But after reading the report from ADEM, he said his concerns have reached their peak.
“What’s really concerning to me right now is, after having the opportunity to review the ADEM report, I’m really concerned about drinking water,” Gardner said. “Public health is at the forefront of all of this. Whether we’re talking about drinking water or water pressure being able to put out fires.”
Noting he could not pinpoint the exact locations of where all the issues outlined in the ADEM report are, Gardner said he is aware of specific problems in Alabama Village.
As for the residents in that area, Gardner said he believes it wouldn’t be out of the question to help those find alternative housing while corrective maintenance is performed.
“There’s been a lot of water lost in the Alabama Village area that’s really impacting the entire city,” Gardner said. “If it’s a public health issue, we can’t leave citizens in a place where there’s a public health issue. We would need to remove them from that.”
Adding he did not want to see Prichard become the next Jackson or Baltimore — which have both dealt with recent water system crises — Gardner said it is beyond time action was taken to address the problems facing the city.
Asked if he believed the PWWSB should be dissolved given the mismanagement over the years, Gardner said the city doesn’t possess the power to make those decisions. However, he did acknowledge something needs to be done when it comes to those in charge of the board.
“There is a great concern to deal with the board in general,” Gardner said. “They consider themselves a separate entity altogether. But being a separate entity and being a part of the city are two different things because you bear the name of the City of Prichard. And when people see Prichard Water, they see the City of Prichard and think this office or council have some sense of control when they don’t.”
As for the millions of dollars in water the ADEM report alleges was lost in the Alabama Village community, Gardner said he couldn’t “fathom it” and suggested the city would have been better off purchasing the property years ago and shutting the water off to do repairs.
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
