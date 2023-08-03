Willie Henry Ervin, 46, of Mobile

A 46-year-old subject is in custody after a rape victim picked him out from a photo lineup.

In a statement issued Thursday, Aug. 3, Prichard city spokesperson TJ Pettway said Willie Henry Ervin, of Mobile, was arrested and charged with first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy, first-degree burglary and second-degree assault in connection with an incident that occurred Saturday morning at the Star Motel located on Bessemer Avenue.

