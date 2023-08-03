A 46-year-old subject is in custody after a rape victim picked him out from a photo lineup.
In a statement issued Thursday, Aug. 3, Prichard city spokesperson TJ Pettway said Willie Henry Ervin, of Mobile, was arrested and charged with first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy, first-degree burglary and second-degree assault in connection with an incident that occurred Saturday morning at the Star Motel located on Bessemer Avenue.
According to an incident report, Ervin is accused of entering a room at the motel around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 29, where three female guests were staying. Pettway reported the man physically attacking one of them by hitting her with his pistol and then sexually assaulting her.
“The male subject then raped her to add insult,” Pettway said.
The victim sustained minor bruises and lacerations to her head and body, and Ervin reportedly fled the scene before the police were called.
Prichard police issued a notice on Monday, July 31, to residents to be on the lookout for a suspect in a yellow shirt seen in security camera footage. That notice was terminated Wednesday, Aug. 2, when the city notified residents that, upon further investigation, the man was not involved.
The Prichard Police Department’s Special Victims Unit arrested Ervin after the victim was able to pick him out of a line-up of pictures.
