Residents of Prichard were left with questions following the town’s city council meeting Thursday night about the future holds for the embattled Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board (PWWSB).
In what was the first official meeting of city officials following the news of a lawsuit filed by Synovus Bank against PWWSB, the topic was not on the council’s agenda and members didn’t discuss the ongoing situation during the meeting.
Filed in Mobile County Circuit Court on Thursday, June 29, the suit is asking a judge to place the utility in receivership over unpaid debts due to its default on July 3. The suit accuses PWWSB of breach of contract over unpaid portions of the $55.78-million bond it issued to the board in 2019.
Carletta Davis, president of the Eight MIle Community Association, attended the meeting intent on addressing the city council and asking for members to terminate the entire PWWSB, citing mismanagement.
However, Davis, like many residents who showed up to Prichard City Hall on Thursday, arrived at 4:30 p.m., which is the stated starting time for council meetings on the city’s website. The meeting instead began at 4 p.m., leading those who had shown up a half hour after it began with more questions than answers.
Speaking on behalf of the council, Public Works Director T.J. Pettaway told Lagniappe the council would not be commenting on the situation with PWWSB and the meeting time has been 4 p.m. for some time despite the city’s website stating otherwise.
The start time may have prevented Davis from speaking to council members for the day, but she did speak to Lagniappe about her concerns. She said given the issues with the PWWSB and the council’s lack of comments on the situation, she feels as though the problems go much deeper than those associated with the water board.
“I was hopeful that they added it [the lawsuit] on to the agenda in light of all of the things that has happened,” Davis said. “The fact that they have not addressed it at all and refuse to address it, in my opinion, makes me feel like they are part of the problem. … For our city leaders to feel it’s not even necessary to address that, to me is a slap in the face.”
Davis said the lack of communication from city leaders is a troubling continuation of a problem that has been ongoing within the municipality for years.
“We have a serious problem here in Prichard with things being swept under the rug and they fester and fester until we get to this point,” Davis said. “My fear is for the people of this city that are on fixed incomes that already have to choose whether they’re going to pay their water bill or buy food. With this situation, it’s like now that’s going to be magnified10 times worse.”
Ultimately, Davis said she would like to see the city council come up with a set of guidelines to place “highly-qualified” people on the PWWSB, a move she hopes would be in conjunction with Synovus in order to keep things steady.
