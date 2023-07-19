BB1_Prichard

(Photo | Lagniappe) The Prichard water board considered awarding a $1.5 million no-bid management contract to Nia Bradley last week.

The Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board (PWWSB) voted Wednesday to approve a settlement, which will likely end a years-long dispute with the city over the inspection of fire hydrants.

The 6-1 vote by PWWSB commissioners during the July 19 special meeting ends a legal back-and-forth that started in 2018 over unpaid fees associated with the city’s fire hydrants. The city had previously argued PWWSB was charging it for hydrants outside the city limits.

