The Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board (PWWSB) voted Wednesday to approve a settlement, which will likely end a years-long dispute with the city over the inspection of fire hydrants.
The 6-1 vote by PWWSB commissioners during the July 19 special meeting ends a legal back-and-forth that started in 2018 over unpaid fees associated with the city’s fire hydrants. The city had previously argued PWWSB was charging it for hydrants outside the city limits.
The settlement agreement that has yet to be approved by the city, would see the municipality pay the utility for hydrant fees going back to May in the amount of $32 per hydrant per month, PWWSB attorney Jay Ross said, following the vote. The board will pay for an inspection of all hydrants deemed to be within the city of Prichard, through a $48,000 contract with Arcadis. The board will also pay for the inspection of hydrants within the city of Chickasaw, through a $25,000 contract, Ross said. The Mobile County Commission should vote tomorrow on whether to reimburse the board for the expense related to the Chickasaw hydrants, Ross said.
There are about 1,054 hydrants the board believes are within Prichard city limits, according to Ross. As part of the agreement, the city will not have to pay for hydrants the inspection finds are inoperable, he said.
The city is also expected to pay more than $1 million from an escrow account set up as part of the litigation, Ross said. As part of the agreement, the board will pay $257,282 to the city.
Commissioner Cherry Doyle was the lone dissenting vote on the settlement. She said she wanted to make sure the city would approve it and the inspections were finished before voting.
“I don’t think any settlement should be approved until everything is done,” she said.
Ross said he believed the city would approve the deal.
“The city hasn’t approved it yet, but we believe they will,” he said.
