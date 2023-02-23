Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board Chairman Russell Heidelberg cited an ongoing investigation into what he termed “Gucci-gate” as a reason he has been reluctant to speak publicly about the utility’s possible default on a $55 million bond held by Synovus Bank.
Heidelberg has previously been relatively quiet about the possible default, despite a letter from the bank advising the board it could default as early as March 2, which is just a week away. Two other board members — John Johnson and Cherry Doyle — have been very vocal and both blame Heidelberg, Vice-Chairwoman Ernestine Moore and Secretary/Treasurer Beverly Bunch for the financial issues.
During the meeting, Heidelberg said he would discuss the bond default publicly and acknowledged Doyle’s and Johnson’s newfound “religion,” on the subject after he accused them of ignoring financial concerns during “Gucci-gate,” which refers to an ongoing investigation of board money being used to purchase luxury items. The investigation has resulted in the arrests of four individuals, including: former Operations Manager Nia Bradley, her husband Anthony Bradley, former employee Rand Burden and suspended Fiscal Services manager Teresa Lewis.
Following the meeting, Heidelberg initially brushed off questions about the bond default before telling reporters that a $1.5-million board reserve fund and a $1.5-million maintenance fund had both been drained of almost all of the money before he took over as chairman of the board in 2021.
He also told reporters the board was not close to bankruptcy and would also not go into default, hinting that employees had worked out a deal with the bank to avoid it. He did not elaborate.
“We’re not about to be shut down and customers' bills are not about to go up,” Heidelberg said.
Johnson told reporters he still thinks the board could default on the bond and doesn’t trust Heidelberg.
“I can’t believe anything the chairman says,” Johnson said. “This is intentional. He wants to destroy the water board.”
Johnson also doesn’t believe that the alleged theft contributed to the board not making bond payments on time. He said he’s reviewed financial statements from September through December and claims the board had the money to make the payments.
“There was more than enough money to pay Synovus Bank,” Johnson said.
Water board attorney Jay Ross told reporters early Thursday the utility successfully made January’s bond payment and he does not know why it went unpaid. He said February’s bill is still pending and dismissed the notion the financial hardship could escalate.
“There's been no discussion whatsoever about chapter nine bankruptcy at all,” Ross said.
He said the board’s credit rating is in poor shape and currently holds a CCC.
The Mobile County Commission will vote Monday on adjusting an already allocated $1.5 million to aid the water board in repairing lift stations. That adjustment will take $500,000 of that amount and put it toward leak repair.
Leaks throughout the system are costly to the board, as a recent estimate found the utility loses as much as 67 percent of the water it buys wholesale from the Mobile Area Water and Sewer System.
In addition to blaming the financial issues on former board members and leadership, Heidelberg also blamed a “previous administration” for high customer water bills. He said previous leadership fired all but two meter readers. Those meter readers were not reading the meters and instead charging an average amount to customers. When new meter readers took over after several years, Heidelberg said the meters that hadn’t been checked showed a high usage rate and bills went up.
Johnson and Doyle are expected to be at another called meeting today at 5 p.m. to discuss the bond and the possible default. It’s unclear if Heidelberg, Bunch or Moore will attend.
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
Dale Has won a number of awards from both the Alabama and Virginia press association over his career. The one he is most proud of is the First Amendment Award from the Alabama Press Association for a story on the Prichard City Council.
Originally from the wilderness of Baldwin County, he grew up around animals, including ducks, chickens, dogs, a horse, a rarely seen cat and an angry goat. In his adult life the menagerie has shrunken to just two very lazy, well-fed dogs. Dale is married to Hillary Liesch and the couple has one daughter. The family lives in Mobile.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.