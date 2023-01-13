An attorney for two members of the Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board accused the rest of the five-member group of illegally hiring three new contractors before a special-called meeting Friday afternoon.
Harry Satterwhite, an attorney for PWWSB members Cherry Doyle and John Johnson, told the members present Friday the “hirings will be challenged.”
“They are not in compliance with [Mobile County] Personnel Board rules, records and laws,” Satterwhite said.
Despite Satterwhite’s comments and Johnson and Doyle’s absence, the board unanimously approved the “professional services contracts” of Eloise Hamilton, Underwood Consulting LLC and Piper Sandler & Co., without any comment, during the three-minute meeting.
Hamilton was hired to handle human resources duties that had been previously taken care of by Fiscal Services Manager Teresa Lewis, PWWSB Chairman Russell Heidelberg said, following the meeting. Lewis was suspended by the board after her arrest on theft charges related to a wide-ranging investigation into misuse of PWWSB funds.
The financial aspects of Lewis’ job will be handled by her assistant, Heidelberg said.
Hamilton’s contract stipulates she will be paid $40 per hour and is in effect for six months.
In addition, the board approved a contract with Underwood Financial Consulting, LLC to replace former Operations Manager Dan McCrory. The board approved McCrory’s resignation in good standing at its regular meeting Monday, Jan. 9.
Macaroy Underwood will provide operations manager services under the approved contract for one year at a rate of $150 per hour.
Piper Sandler & CO. LLC will serve the board as a financial services provider. The company will be paid $450 per hour, with a minimum of $32,500 and a maximum of $71,200. The contract terminates at the end of the “project,” the contract reads.
As for Satterwhite’s comments, PWWSB Attorney Jay Ross said his interpretation of the contracts was different than that of his legal colleague. Ross said the short-term nature of the contracts and the fact the three contractors will never be considered employees, gave the board license to hire them without going through the Personnel Board’s process.
Earlier in the day, Satterwhite sent a letter to MCPB Personnel Director George Smith outlining his concerns over the hires. In the letter, Satterwhite accuses Heidelberg of “circumventing the Personnel Board rules.” Satterwhite also accused Heidelberg of purposely planning the special meeting at a time when neither Johnson nor Doyle — who work full-time day jobs — could attend. Satterwhite requested that Smith send a representative from the Personnel Board to the PWWSB meeting.
No representative from the Personnel Board was in attendance.
At Monday’s meeting, Doyle made several suggestions about the timing of meetings. Among those suggestions, she asked her colleagues to refrain from scheduling special meetings at a time when neither she nor Johnson could attend.
Heidelberg said the positions they hired for at Friday’s meeting were critical and the board had tried to schedule the special meeting for later in the day on both Wednesday and Thursday, but the contracts were not ready to go until early on Thursday, meaning they could not meet the notification threshold for a special meeting.
Heidelberg admitted that the meeting Friday was called for 3:30 p.m. because Secretary/Treasurer Beverly Bunch had to leave by 5 p.m. and if she was not present, but Johnson and Doyle were, the hirings would most likely not have passed
