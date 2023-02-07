The Prichard Water Works and Sewer System Board is in danger of defaulting on a $55 million bond through Synovus Bank after failing to make a debt service payment in January.
In a Feb. 2 letter, the bank informed the board it would be in default of the 2019 bond if the January payment was not made in the next month.
“This is an emergency situation,” board member John Johnson told Prichard residents and members of the media during an informal meeting Tuesday morning. “As of March 2, we go into default, meaning our bondholder could be taking ownership of this utility.”
It is unclear if Synovus would actually take over the board due to default on the bond. Harry Satterwhite, an attorney for Johnson and board member Cherry Doyle, said he was still looking into what the remedies would be.
The board made a partial payment in November 2022 and then failed to make payments in either December 2022 or January, Johnson said.
The meeting was considered informal because Johnson and Doyle were the only members present from the five-member group. Without a third member, no voting could take place. In addition to the absence of Chairman Russell Heidelberg, Vice Chairwoman Ernestine Moore and Secretary/Treasurer Beverly Bunch, board staff and attorneys also did not attend the meeting scheduled for 11 a.m. Board attorney Jay Ross did not return a call seeking comment prior to press time.
Doyle and Johnson also held an emergency meeting Monday evening, but no other board members showed up at that time either. The regular board meeting is slated for Monday, Feb. 13, at 4:30 p.m.
Johnson, who was on the board at the time the bond was secured, said the $55 million was used, in part, to pay for a well project that did not come to fruition. It was also used to provide sewer to residents in the High Point area of Eight Mile and to move an outfall pipe from Three Mile Creek to the Mobile River. The money was also used to successfully convert customers to electronic water meters.
Only one of those projects was completed, Johnson said, blaming the failure to finish the others at the feet of Heidelberg.
Johnson said he wants to know where the money from the bond is since many of the projects were never completed.
“We want to know where is the money that has been collected going?” he asked.
Doyle and Johnson both believe the other members of the board wanted the utility to default on the bond.
“They had four months to notify all five board members and they decided to withhold that from us,” Doyle said. “It’s intentional.”
Several angry residents were allowed to make comments and ask questions during the informal meeting. One resident named Carletta Davis pondered whether everyone on the board should be replaced.
“It’s time for us to call for impeachment,” Davis said. “It’s time for us to clean the slate.”
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
Dale Has won a n
