BB1_Prichard

(Photo | Lagniappe) The Prichard water board considered awarding a $1.5 million no-bid management contract to Nia Bradley last week.

 By Lagniappe

The Prichard Water Works and Sewer System Board is in danger of defaulting on a $55 million bond through Synovus Bank after failing to make a debt service payment in January.

In a Feb. 2 letter, the bank informed the board it would be in default of the 2019 bond if the January payment was not made in the next month.

Dale Liesch is assistant managing editor and a reporter with Lagniappe. He can be reached at dale@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.  Dale Has won a n

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.