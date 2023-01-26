All four defendants in the Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board theft case pleaded not guilty to a variety of charges during separate arraignments Thursday in Mobile County Circuit Court.
Former PWWSB Operations Manager Nia Bradley entered a not guilty plea on charges of aggravated theft by deception and criminal theft. Her husband Anthony Bradley did the same for charges of receiving stolen property and fraudulent use of a credit card.
The couple has a status hearing set for May 4 at 1:30 p.m. in front of Circuit Court Judge Michael Windom.
Gordon Armstrong, an attorney for Anthony Bradley, said his client was “sucked in” to the charges facing his wife and had nothing to do with the case. He said prosecutors would have to jump a “legal hurdle” in order to have success in the case against Anthony Bradley.
“He’s married to someone who’s accused of something,” Armstrong said. “[The prosecution’s] theory is he must’ve known something. That’s all they got. This is a spillover from what they accused her of.”
In addition to the Bradleys, suspended PWWSB Fiscal Services Manager Teresa Lewis and former employee Randy Burden were also arraigned on theft charges. Specifically, Burden faces one count of aggravated theft by deception and one count of theft. Lewis was arraigned on one count of theft of property and aggravated theft by deception.
Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood said the status hearing would allow both sides to report back to the judge on where everything stands ahead of a future trial date. This includes the possibility of a plea deal, although Blackwood admitted it was too early to discuss that.
Armstrong agreed it was too early to discuss a plea deal, but said his client wouldn’t be interested in taking one anyway.
Jason Darley, an attorney for Nia Bradley, previously argued the luxury goods his client had purchased with board funds were considered bonuses and authorized by the board.
Following the arraignments, Blackwood would not commit as to whether there might be more charges forthcoming as part of the ongoing investigation.
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
