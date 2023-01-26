Prichard Water Board Nia Bradley

All four defendants in the Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board theft case pleaded not guilty to a variety of charges during separate arraignments Thursday in Mobile County Circuit Court.

Former PWWSB Operations Manager Nia Bradley entered a not guilty plea on charges of aggravated theft by deception and criminal theft. Her husband Anthony Bradley did the same for charges of receiving stolen property and fraudulent use of a credit card.

Dale Liesch is assistant managing editor and a reporter with Lagniappe. He can be reached at dale@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.  Dale Has won a n

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.