Alabama Board of Pardons & Parole (ABPP)

Alabama Board of Pardons & Parole (ABPP)

Last week, the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles (ABPP) announced it had denied 10 individuals parole convicted in Mobile and Baldwin counties.The granted it to two others.

The following follow decisions were made during hearings on March 30, April 4 and April 5.

VON, KANEL ZACHARIAH WALTER.jpeg

VON, KANEL ZACHARIAH WALTER
TOLBERT, TAUARUS M.jpeg

TOLBERT, TAUARUS M
PACE, MICHAEL DAVID.jpeg

PACE, MICHAEL DAVID
GIBBS, KELVIN JEROME.jpeg

GIBBS, KELVIN JEROME
HOLMES, RYAN BLAKE.jpeg

HOLMES, RYAN BLAKE
PIKE, JASON EARL.jpeg

PIKE, JASON EARL
WELLS, LEROY EUGENE.jpeg

WELLS, LEROY EUGENE
LEWIS, GERETHA TYESE.jpeg

LEWIS, GERETHA TYESE
HINES, RONALD JEROME.jpeg

HINES, RONALD JEROME
SULLIVAN, MICKEY.jpeg

SULLIVAN, MICKEY

Email Scott Johnson at scott@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.