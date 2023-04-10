Last week, the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles (ABPP) announced it had denied 10 individuals parole convicted in Mobile and Baldwin counties.The granted it to two others.
The following follow decisions were made during hearings on March 30, April 4 and April 5.
Zachariah Walte Von Kanel, 43, was denied parole. He is serving a five-year sentence in the Kilby Correctional Facility for possession of a controlled substance in Baldwin County. He has been incarcerated since Jan. 18, 2022.
Tauarus M. Tolbert, 44, was denied parole. He is serving a life sentence in the North Alabama Community Work Center for first-degree robbery in Baldwin County. He has been incarcerated since June 22, 2000.
Michael David Pace, 62, was denied parole. He is serving a 20-year sentence in the Loxley Work Release for first-degree assault in Baldwin County. He has been incarcerated since Nov. 30, 2012.
Jonathan Grant, 59, was granted parole. He is serving a 25-year sentence in the Kilby Correctional Facility for first-degree theft of property, receiving stolen property, and burglary in Mobile County. He has been incarcerated since Oct. 21, 1988.
Shawn Paul Price-Williams, 52, was granted parole. He is serving a 180-month sentence in the Red Eagle Work Center for manufacturing a controlled substance in Mobile County. He has been incarcerated since April 12, 2018.
Kelvin Jerome Gibbs, 60, was denied parole. He is serving a 50-year sentence in the Staton Correction Center for first-degree sexual abuse, rape, and sodomy in Mobile County. He has been incarcerated since June 20, 1996.
Ryan Blake Holmes, 25, was denied parole. He is serving a five-year sentence in the Limestone Correctional Center for first-degree theft of property and receiving stolen property in Mobile County. He has been incarcerated since Nov. 29, 2022.
Jason Earl Pike, 42, was denied parole. He is serving a 96-month sentence in the Alabama Therapeutic Education Facility for receiving stolen property and burglary in Mobile County. He has been incarcerated since January 30, 2020.
Leroy Eugene Wells, 42, was denied parole. He is serving a 10-year sentence in the Ventress Correctional Center for possessing a firearm as a felon in Mobile County. He has been incarcerated since July 29, 2019.
Geretha Tyese Lewis, 35, of Prichard, was denied parole. She is serving an 85-year sentence in the Tutwiler Prison for murder in Mobile County. She has been incarcerated since Jan. 28, 2010.
Lewis was convicted in 2007, when she was 18 years old, for smothering her month-old baby girl, Zarial, with plastic bag. Lewis left Zarial's body in her closet and then dumped her body in her trash can and set it by the road. Her body was never found.
Initially, Lewis claimed to have given her baby up for adoption, but later confessed to killing her. She was sentenced by Mobile County Circuit Judge Sarah Stewart in 2010.
Ronald Jerome Hines, 58, was denied parole. He is serving a 208-year sentence in the Red Eagle Work Center for attempted murder, first-degree robbery, and first-degree assault in Mobile and Baldwin Counties. He has been incarcerated since Oct.18, 1991.
Mickey Sullivan, 64, was denied parole. He is serving a life sentence in the Elmore Correctional Facility for first-degree assault and first-degree escape in Mobile, Escambia, St. Clair, and Bessemer Counties. He has been incarcerated since Nov. 9, 1983.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.