Edged Data Center

An Edged data center in Texas (Photo courtesy of Edged)

After hearing from scores of concerned citizens in recent weeks, the Prichard City Council may enact a moratorium next week to pause the development of a hotly contested data center.

Edged Energy, a data center company with seven facilities across the country, announced in April that it plans to build a $90 million data center at 214 Telegraph Road in Prichard.

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