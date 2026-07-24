Featured Prichard mulls data center moratorium BY KYLE HAMRICK Kyle Hamrick Reporter Author email Jul 24, 2026 21 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email An Edged data center in Texas (Photo courtesy of Edged) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save After hearing from scores of concerned citizens in recent weeks, the Prichard City Council may enact a moratorium next week to pause the development of a hotly contested data center.Edged Energy, a data center company with seven facilities across the country, announced in April that it plans to build a $90 million data center at 214 Telegraph Road in Prichard. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmr@>A2?J C6AC6D6?E2E:G6 v2C=2?5 r9C:DE@A96C’D 2DDFC2?46D E96 52E2 46?E6C H@F=5 ?@E FD6 2D >F49 H2E6C 2D @E96CD 2?5 H@F=5 >2<6 ?@ >@C6 ?@:D6 E92? 2 ?@C>2= 4@?G6CD2E:@? 5:5 ?@E 2DDF286 =@42=D’ H@CC:6D 2E 2 4@>>F?:EJ >66E:?8 =2DE >@?E9] k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^HHH]492?86]@C8^A^DE@A\E96\52E2\46?E6C\:?\AC:492C5Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qm|@C6 E92? c[___ A6@A=6 D:8?65 E96:C ?2>6D E@ 2? @?=:?6 A6E:E:@?k^2m DE2CE65 :? |2J E@ DE@A E96 52E2 46?E6C’D 4@?DECF4E:@?]k^Am kAm“t5865 t?6C8J 92D ?@E DE2E65 9@H 3:8 @C 9@H >F49 A@H6C E96J H2?E 2446DD E@ H:E9 E9:D ?6H AC@A@D65 52E2 46?E6C[ 3FE @?6 E9:?8 :D 4=62C[” E96 A6E:E:@? C625D] “s6DA:E6 4=2:>D E92E E96:C 4@@=:?8 DJDE6> 2==@HD E96> E@ ?682E6 H2E6C FD286 2?5 :?4C62D6 6?6C8J 677:4:6?4J 4@>A2C65 E@ @E96C 52E2 46?E6CD[ t5865 t?6C8J 724:=:E:6D 2C6 DE:== 2 3FC56? @? E96 A@H6C 8C:5[ 2?5 H@C<:?8\4=2DD 72>:=:6D H:== 36 =67E E@ 7C@?E E96 3:==]”k^AmkAm%92E A6E:E:@? :?DA:C65 s:DEC:4E b r@F?4:= !C6D:56?E %C24: w2=6 E@ AC@A@D6 2 `g_\52J >@C2E@C:F> @? 52E2 46?E6C AC@;64ED 5FC:?8 %9FCD52J ?:89E’D 4@F?4:= >66E:?8]k^AmkAm“%96 4:E:K6?D 92G6 DA@<6?[” w2=6 D2:5] “%96J 5@ ?@E H2?E 2 52E2 46?E6C]”k^AmkAm%96 >@C2E@C:F> — H9:49 r:EJ r@F?4:= 2EE@C?6J |@D926 s@?2=5 D2:5 H2D >@56=65 27E6C E96 52E2 46?E6C >@C2E@C:F> }6H *@C< :>A@D65 62C=:6C E9:D >@?E9 — H@F=5 A2FD6 E96 t5865 t?6C8J 52E2 46?E6C AC@;64E F?E:= 4:EJ @77:4:2=D 86E 2 36EE6C F?56CDE2?5:?8 @7 9@H :E H@F=5 27764E E96 4:EJ]k^Am kAms:DEC:4E d r@F?4:=>2? #@J $>:E9 xx D2:5 96 5@6D ?@E 92G6 2 AC@3=6> H:E9 :>A@D:?8 2 >@C2E@C:F>[ 3FE !C:492C5’D 4:E:K6?D D9@F=5 <?@H >@C6 23@FE 52E2 46?E6CD 367@C6 2D<:?8 4:EJ =6256CD E@ A2FD6 t5865’D A=2?D]k^AmkAm“(6 8@E :E[” >6>36CD @7 E96 4C@H5 J6==65 @FE] “(6 5@?’E H2?E :E]”k^AmkAm!C:492C5 C6D:56?E r9:BF:EE2 w@H2C5 E@=5 4@F?4:=@CD D96 2?5 >2?J @E96C 4:E:K6?D H2?E E96 4@F?4:= E@ DE6A FA 2?5 3=@4< E96 AC@;64E] $9@CE @7 E92E[ D96 DF886DE65 E96 4:EJ 9@=5 2 C676C6?5F> 7@C 4:E:K6?D E@ G@E6 7@C @C 282:?DE E96 t5865 52E2 46?E6C]k^AmkAm%9@F89 E96 4@F?4:= 4@F=5 :>A@D6 E96 >@C2E@C:F>[ s:DEC:4E c r@F?4:=H@>2? %6C6D2 u@I q6EE:D D2:5 E96 4:EJ 42??@E 4@>A=6E6=J DE@A t5865 7C@> 3F:=5:?8 E96 52E2 46?E6C 3642FD6 @7 E96 4:EJ’D K@?:?8] rFCC6?E=J[ E96 AC@A6CEJ t5865 H2?ED E@ FD6 7@C :ED ?6H 724:=:EJ H2D AC6G:@FD=J @44FA:65 3J 2 h`` 52E2 46?E6C[ 2?5 :ED AC6G:@FD FD286 2==@HD D:>:=2C 56G6=@A>6?ED]k^AmkAmq6EE:D D2:5 E96 4:EJ ?665D E@ E2<6 D@>6 <:?5 @7 24E:@? 72DE[ 9@H6G6C[ 3642FD6 8F36C?2E@C:2= 7C@?ECF??6C %@>>J %F36CG:==6 92D D2:5 p=232>2 H@F=5 DFAA@CE 52E2 46?E6C 56G6=@A>6?ED :7 96 :D 6=64E65 E@ DF44665 v@G] z2J xG6J]k^AmkAm%96 4@F?4:= 4@F=5 G@E6 @? E96 AC@A@D2= 5FC:?8 ?6IE H66<’D >66E:?8]k^Am Email comments and news tips to kyle@lagniappemobile.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Data Center Moratorium (law) Data Data Management Information Technology Management Data Centers Information Retrieval Kyle Hamrick Reporter Author email Follow Kyle Hamrick Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now Falkner arrested on fraud, conspiracy charges Mobile teen found dead in bay Mobile woman killed in Baldwin boat crash Prichard cop spent wife’s estate, judge says Kennon apologizes to OB council Local Events Stocks Market Data by TradingView
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.