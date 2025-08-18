A man was shot in the head and killed Saturday in Prichard following a brief argument caught on surveillance footage, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Dejuan Foster, 49, was found dead outside a residence on Young Avenue on Aug. 16 after deputies responded to a call at the location.

Oran Leslie Alexander III of Prichard

Oran Leslie Alexander III of Prichard (MCSO)

Email Scott Johnson at scott@lagniappemobile.com or call his desk, 251-445-8813.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In