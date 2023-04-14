Faith Academy is threatening to file counter-sanctions against a student’s family for what they claim is a fake plot concocted by their attorney to say that administrators and their representatives are attempting to pressure the student to leave the school.
The private school’s attorney, Vaughn Drinkard Jr., filed a formal response to the allegations late Thursday, arguing the claims were baseless accusations and a “conspiracy theory’ used to “sling libelous mud.” Drinkard wrote he’s never been accused of anything like this in the 46 years he’s practiced law in Mobile.
The 16-year-old student, who is represented in court by her father, is the victim of an alleged teacher-student sexual relationship with former Faith Acamdey soccer coach Jonathan Sauers, 44, of Semmes. Sauers was arrested in March and has been charged with two counts of engaging in a sex act with a student and having sexual contact with a student under 19. He is currently free on a $45,000 bond.
The student's family has since obtained a temporary restraining order and is actively seeking a preliminary injunction after they allege the private school attempted to pressure the family to sign a hold harmless agreement if the student wished to continue playing softball for the school.
The parties met before Circuit Court Judge Wesley Pipes on Monday, where the student’s family attorney Greg Vaughan further alleged that a pressure campaign against the student has also been coordinated. He accused the school of planting staff members — including Sauer's wife — in attendance at one of the student’s recent softball games to intimidate her.
Vaughan argued the attendance was irregular and was accompanied by the delivery of a hold harmless agreement emailed 20 minutes after the 6:30 p.m. game began. Following the incident, the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office had Sauers’ bond conditions modified to bar him from “third-party contact.”
Vaughn argues the hold harmless agreement is essentially a settlement that would prevent the student's family's potential future claims against the school.
Drinkard described the allegations as misrepresenting the circumstances for why the agreement was proposed in the first place. He said Vaughn knows his claims are false, pointing to an email exchange between the attorneys, where the plaintiff's lawyer requested the document be emailed.
According to the email exchange, after the revelations of Sauers’ alleged sexual relationship with the student, her family asked Faith Academy to agree to four arrangements, which included excusing her absences, continuing to let her play for the school’s varsity softball team, receiving equal treatment by the softball coach, and being allowed to complete the school year online.
Drinkard told Vaughn the school would agree to excusing absences and online school. However, he said equal treatment in a competitive team was “inherently overbroad” and misguided. To continue to play on the softball team, he informed Vaughn the parents would need to sign the hold harmless agreement.
According to Drinkard, this was a necessary measure due to the student’s counselor and attorney claiming that she had a diagnosis and symptoms “directly related to the campus, staff, administration, and peers on the Faith Academy campus.” He explained subsequent demands to play softball on campus and among students and staff created “obvious” legal risks.
“Mr. Vaughan undoubtedly asked Mr. Drinkard to email the agreement in order to concoct the fake ‘pressure and attendance policy’ plot set forth in their Supplement alleging that Faith Academy is pressuring [the student] to leave the school,” Drinkard wrote.
“The accusation on its face is patently absurd. There is no evidence that Faith Academy, its staff, or administrators concocted any plan to pressure any student from the school or that anyone attended the girls’ softball game for such purposes.”
Drinkard concluded by stating if the allegations were to move to a hearing, the school will present “overwhelming evidence” refuting them and will “seek all available remedies, including sanctions.”
