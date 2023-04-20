Faith Academy

A Mobile private school student involved in an alleged sexual relationship with a former coach will be allowed to continue to play for the school’s softball team, following a tense legal exchange between the school and her family.

On Monday, April 17, an order filed by Mobile County Circuit Judge Wesley Pipes indicated both parties have reached an agreement for the student to continue to participate on the team, with Faith Academy backing off its effort to have the student sign a hold harmless agreement in order to continue playing softball.  

