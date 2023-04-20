A Mobile private school student involved in an alleged sexual relationship with a former coach will be allowed to continue to play for the school’s softball team, following a tense legal exchange between the school and her family.
On Monday, April 17, an order filed by Mobile County Circuit Judge Wesley Pipes indicated both parties have reached an agreement for the student to continue to participate on the team, with Faith Academy backing off its effort to have the student sign a hold harmless agreement in order to continue playing softball.
The issue had escalated last week into an out-right crossing of swords, with lawyers exchanging accusations and the students’ family accusing Faith Academy of contriving a pressure campaign to intimidate her during a recent softball game. The agreement Monday appears to achieve exactly what the student’s family was looking for.
The student and her parents were seeking an injunction against the school over the hold harmless request, arguing it was essentially a settlement agreement not to sue the school for the former coach’s actions. In contrast, the school argued the waiver was necessary due to the student’s counselor claiming she had a diagnosis and symptoms “directly related to the campus, staff, administration, and peers on the Faith Academy campus” in the wake of the sexual relationship with the coach coming to light last month.
The ex-soccer coach allegedly involved, Jonathan Sauers, 44, of Semmes, is being charged with two counts of engaging in a sex act with a student and having sexual contact with a student under 19, for which he has pleaded not guilty. He is currently free on a $45,000 bond and was recently approved to live out-of-state with his parents while awaiting trial.
The agreement between the school and the student further states she will be able to complete the remaining school semester online. The only requirement from the student will be to provide an official letter from her counselor confirming participation in softball will be beneficial for her.
