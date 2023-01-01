Despite a groundbreaking ceremony late last year, the building of a terminal for the new Mobile International Airport will be delayed to 2025, after the procurement process for the project’s contracts failed to meet Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) standards.
In an email message to Lagniappe on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, FAA spokeswoman Eva Ngai wrote that the Mobile Airport Authority (MAA) is required to follow the agency’s procedures when dealing with any project funded with federal grants.
“This applies to the MAA’s recent selection of the design firm and construction team for the new terminal building as well as for the enabling projects for the terminal construction, which includes drainage improvements, the wash rack relocation, and related apron projects,” she wrote. “The MAA recompeted the design and construction for the new terminal building project after it was determined the initial procurement process did not meet federal requirements.”
Ngai did not specify which requirements the initial contracts did not meet, but MAA President Chris Curry explained the issues were related to the path the board chose to speed up the process.
When the MAA initially hired a team including Jesco-Yates to do the design and construction of the new terminal, it did so all in one as a “progressive design build” contract. The move was meant to speed up the process, Curry said.
“It was the quickest way to build the terminal,” he said. “Usually you would bid, design, stop, bid stop and build. Instead, we selected the entire team in one contract.”
However, months into the process, FAA reviewed it and told MAA it hadn’t gone through the process correctly, Curry said. He blamed this, at least partially, on the process being new to the FAA.
Because of the issues with the process, MAA decided to separate the contracts, using an older method the FAA was more familiar with. The process uses a construction manager at-risk and a designer and hires them through separate contracts.
At its last board meeting, the MAA approved Jesco-Yates as the construction manager and FSB Architects and Engineers as the design firm for the project. Curry and staff will now negotiate a contract with Jesco-Yates, with plans for a contract to be completed by the Jan. 11 MAA board meeting. The contract with FSB could follow as soon as the board’s February meeting, Curry said.
While Curry confirmed the issues could result in a “90-day” delay for the project, it will push the projected terminal opening to 2025 instead of late 2024. The timing could impact federal funding, but Curry doesn’t believe that will happen.
Ngai confirmed any funds from the FAA have to be committed to the airport project before fiscal year 2025, which begins Oct. 1, 2023, or the MAA could potentially lose the money.
“Federal funds have a requirement to be placed under grant within a defined time period,” Ngai wrote. “For this project, some of the funds need to be placed under grant before fiscal year 2025, but the new terminal building does not need to be completed by 2025.”
Curry said the board would “absolutely” meet the deadline placed on it by the FAA, although he acknowledged that the process involved in dealing with federal grants can take a while.
“These things can move very, very slowly,” he said. “We’re not in jeopardy of losing any funding. We’re not in any jeopardy of that at all.”
