BY DALE LIESCH

Despite a groundbreaking ceremony late last year, the building of a terminal for the new Mobile International Airport will be delayed to 2025, after the procurement process for the project’s contracts failed to meet Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) standards.

In an email message to Lagniappe on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, FAA spokeswoman Eva Ngai wrote that the Mobile Airport Authority (MAA) is required to follow the agency’s procedures when dealing with any project funded with federal grants.

