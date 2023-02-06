Mobile River Bridge

A rendering of the proposed Mobile River Bridge

The Mobile River Bridge and Bayway project has taken “a major step forward” as state officials have authorized negotiations for project design, engineering and costs.

On Jan. 24, the Alabama Toll Road, Bridge and Tunnel Authority approved the Alabama Department of Transportation to enter negotiations with a joint venture team Kiewit-Massman-Traylor, led by Kiewit Infrastructure of Omaha, Nebraska and includes numerous U.S. and Alabama-based firms.

Mobile River Bridge and Bayway concept

