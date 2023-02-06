The Mobile River Bridge and Bayway project has taken “a major step forward” as state officials have authorized negotiations for project design, engineering and costs.
On Jan. 24, the Alabama Toll Road, Bridge and Tunnel Authority approved the Alabama Department of Transportation to enter negotiations with a joint venture team Kiewit-Massman-Traylor, led by Kiewit Infrastructure of Omaha, Nebraska and includes numerous U.S. and Alabama-based firms.
The Toll Road, Bridge and Tunnel Authority oversees the Mobile River Bridge project. State Sen. Greg Albritton, who is a member of the board, told Lagniappe this agreement approves up to $15 million to complete the project analysis.
“This was a major step forward to have this meeting,” Albritton said, noting it’s been four years since the authority’s last meeting in January 2019.
Albritton said the study will help the state determine what it can afford to build. He said the contract process is moving forward and was handled by the Contract Review Legislative Oversight Committee on Thursday, Feb. 2.
In an emailed statement Feb. 3, ALDOT notified media members of the decision and provided a timeframe for developments.
“Over the coming months, ALDOT will work with Kiewit and their team to refine project design, engineering and costs prior to entering into a contract and beginning construction on the Mobile River Bridge,” Tony Harris, ALDOT chief of communication and government relations, said.
Harris explained that for procurement purposes, the Mobile River Bridge and Bayway is split into two projects to be built concurrently. He said this enables ALDOT to control costs and speed up the construction timeline.
For the Bayway portion of the project, the due date for proposals from design-build teams is April 28. Design-build teams had until Dec. 21, 2022, to submit qualification statements.
The estimated cost of the I-10 Mobile River Bridge project is approximately $1.5 billion and the estimated cost of the I-10 Bayway project is approximately $1 billion.
The project aims to increase the capacity of I-10 by constructing a new six-lane bridge across the Mobile River, replacing the existing I-10 bridges across Mobile Bay and modifying seven interchanges.
Eastern Shore and Mobile Metropolitan Planning organizations announced in early December the bridge project is viable thanks to $375 million in funding from the federal government and the state.
Passenger vehicles can expect tolls of up to $2.50 and trucks can expect tolls of up to $18 to cross the state-owned bridge until the debt is repaid.
The Causeway, Wallace Tunnel, Bankhead Tunnel and Africatown Bridge will remain open as toll-free options, and drivers who commute between Mobile and Baldwin counties every day can pay $40 per month for an unlimited-use option.
