Baldwin County commissioners, planning staff and Lillian residents went back and forth over rezoning 30-acres of land for either an 80-lot D.R. Horton subdivision or a 206-unit RV park on Tuesday, with the request ultimately failing.
During Tuesday morning’s public hearings for the property located at the intersection of U.S. Highway 98 and County Road 91, more than a dozen people showed up to protest what they described as everything from a public safety hazard to a betrayal of the rural lifestyle that drew them there in the first place should the subdivision plans move forward.
It is worth noting the Baldwin County Planning Commission previously denied the rezoning and the proposed neighborhood. Planning staff disagreed with the commission’s opinion.
David Williams, who lives in Elberta and said he was the citizen group’s appointed spokesperson, spoke at length on the strain the subdivision would put on existing infrastructure and increase the risks of flooding, housefires and traffic accidents.
A slideshow presented by Deputy Planning & Zoning Director Buford King explained lot sizes in the subdivision are half the size of normal lots in similarly zoned areas. Further, the proposed subdivision would have 2.7 units per acre as opposed to the 2.9 units per acre normally found in similarly zoned areas.
Williams said he researched property maps around southeastern Baldwin County and found the lots in the subdivision are the smallest in its planning district. He balked at the proposition of 6-foot side setbacks between the subdivision’s houses.
“To give you an example, if we took Matthew Brown [the county’s planning & zoning director] and put his feet up against a house and laid him down, his head sticks across the property line,” Williams said. “Is this going to be the new norm? Think about water runoff, fire, safety, welfare. This development is not compatible.”
He recalled that planning commissioners denied a lower density zoning for the property in 2022, and wondered how this planned residential development – with higher density – fit their standards now when Lillian’s existing infrastructure is behind as it is.
“If we keep adding without improving, we just affect more and more people,” Williams said. “How does this development improve our community? It does not. It only takes away from why the majority of us live here.”
Finally, Williams said the plan contradicts what the county has paid consultants to recommend for future land use in Baldwin County, calling it “the antithesis of rural.”
“Are you willing to vote for [the developer’s] profitability or the citizen stakeholders – who elected you to represent them – who have overwhelmingly expressed their desire to maintain our rural character and growth within [Baldwin County’s land use and development plan],” he asked.
Williams told commissioners they would rather keep the existing B-4 commercial zoning than come under the proposed residential rezoning. Half a dozen residents took their place at the lectern after him and expressed their concerns along similar themes.
District 2 Commissioner Matthew McKenzie asked King if voting against the rezoning from B-4 to residential would allow the alternative 206-unit RV park to proceed instead. King answered the park’s developers have already submitted a pre-application, and the density of units per acre would increase from 2.7 to 6.9.
He told commissioners a detailed assessment of the subdivision’s impact on drainage would not be available until after they voted to approve the subdivision proposal.
Before voting on District 1 Commissioner James “Jeb” Ball’s approval motion, McKenzie said if the planning commission previously denied the zoning change and development, “I just feel like that’s what we need to go by.”
The motion failed because McKenzie did not support it.
David Diehl, who represents S.E. Civil Engineering & Surveying, the firm backing the subdivision, asked the commission to withdraw the rezoning petition. The commission accepted Diehl’s request.
“I don’t have to explain myself, but I feel like I should,” Ball told the protesting residents. “I was putting myself in your shoes and I can’t imagine looking out my window at what the traffic is going to be with 206 RVs in there.”
He said landowners could now proceed with plans to build an RV park because they have the right to do so under the existing commercial zoning.
“For the planning commission to deny a request for an RV park is going to be basically against the law,” Ball said. “If 206 RV is what he’s going to do, that’s what he’s going to do.
“That’s realistically what’s going to happen and there is nothing this body can do to stop it.”
In summation, Ball said he supported the subdivision as the “the lesser of two projects.”
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
