Baldwin County Commission 2022-23

Baldwin County Commissioners (L-R): James "Jeb" Ball (District 1), Matt McKenzie (District 2), Vice Chair Billie Jo Underwood (District 3) and Chairman Charles "Skip" Gruber (District 4)

Baldwin County commissioners, planning staff and Lillian residents went back and forth over rezoning 30-acres of land for either an 80-lot D.R. Horton subdivision or a 206-unit RV park on Tuesday, with the request ultimately failing.

During Tuesday morning’s public hearings for the property located at the intersection of U.S. Highway 98 and County Road 91, more than a dozen people showed up to protest what they described as everything from a public safety hazard to a betrayal of the rural lifestyle that drew them there in the first place should the subdivision plans move forward.

Email news tips and story ideas to kyle@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.