Prosecutors confirmed indicted former Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board (PWWSB) operations manager Nia Bradley is working for a utility in Mississippi and has argued against allowing her to leave the state for training, court documents show.
In a previous interview, Bradley’s attorney Jason Darley said his client had permission from a pre-trial release probation officer employed by the company responsible for her electronic monitoring. In a filing Wednesday evening, Assistant District Attorney Clay Rossi argued this permission wasn’t sufficient given the condition of Bradley’s bond.
“Bradley offers that she received permission from a representative of Pegasus monitoring to travel to and from this job in Mississippi,” Rossi wrote. “This argument is without merit as Pegasus employees are clearly without judicial authority to grant Bradley such permission.”
In the filing, Rossi adds that Bradley did not seek clarification when the parties met for a May 4 hearing when he reiterated the conditions of her bond.
“The defendant last appeared in court on May 4, 2023, at which time undersigned confirmed with the court, counsel, and the parties the bond conditions for Nia Bradley and her co-defendant husband Anthony Bradley, those conditions being that only Anthony Bradley has permission to leave the State of Alabama for the purposes of work,” Rossi wrote.
“Nia Bradley (unlike her husband) did not seek prior permission from this Court to travel for the purposes of employment, nor did she raise the issue in response to the Court’s specific warning about her bond conditions and seek permission at the May 4th status hearing. Instead Ms. Bradley chose to flout the law, intentionally withheld her employment status at her May 4th status hearing and thumbed her nose at the express directives of this court.”
Darley has previously argued Bradley did not try to hide her employment from the court and has been working out of state for months.
In a previous motion, Darley asked a judge to consider letting Bradley travel for an exam for her job on May 25 and May 26. The dates and times correspond to a wastewater certification exam being held at Northwest Mississippi Community College. The Mississippi Rural Water Association is holding the training and test. A representative from the organization said Wednesday Bradley had not registered for the event.
Nia Bradley is charged with aggravated theft of more than $200,000 related to charges for personal items and construction supplies made on a PWWSB-issued credit card. Her husband Anthony Bradley has been charged with receiving stolen goods, related to more than $11,000 worth of household items purchased with the same credit card and found during a search of the Bradleys’ home by multiple law enforcement agencies.
In addition to the Bradleys, prosecutors have announced charges for former PWWSB public service supervisor Randy Durden and suspended fiscal services manager Teresa Lewis, related to the theft.
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
Dale Has won a number of awards from both the Alabama and Virginia press association over his career. The one he is most proud of is the First Amendment Award from the Alabama Press Association for a story on the Prichard City Council.
Originally from the wilderness of Baldwin County, he grew up around animals, including ducks, chickens, dogs, a horse, a rarely seen cat and an angry goat. In his adult life the menagerie has shrunken to just two very lazy, well-fed dogs. Dale is married to Hillary Liesch and the couple has one daughter. The family lives in Mobile.
