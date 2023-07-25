U.S. prosecutors indicated today the $3 million cocaine trafficking case involving singer/songwriter Racquelle “Rahky” Anteola is expected to be lengthy as they anticipate a “complex” investigation.
The rising vocal talent from Van Nuys, California, was arrested June 1 when she was a passenger in a Black SUV on Interstate 10 heading through Mobile County. She has remained in Mobile Metro Jail for nearly two months on a $1 million bond with a $50,000 cash component.
Anteola was arrested on the roadside along with the driver, athletic brand entrepreneur Melissa Dufour of Miramar, Florida, after local law enforcement pulled the vehicle for a traffic violation. A search of the vehicle discovered the SUV was elaborately modified with hidden storage compartments which contained 85 bricks of cocaine weighing 217 pounds.
The two women individually maintain a notable social media presence. Anteola has written and has been featured on numerous song recordings and most recently released a hip-hop album “Don’t Take it Personal.”
A preliminary hearing was expected to take Tuesday morning, July 25, before Mobile County District Judge Spiro Chiriogotis. However, state prosecutors unexpectedly moved to drop the case.
Instead, Anteola and Dufour were arraigned on two federal drug charges before U.S. Magistrate Judge Katherine P. Nelson later that afternoon on the fifth floor of the U.S. courthouse in downtown Mobile.
Dressed in black outfits, shackled and wearing Croc sandals, both women were read out their rights and pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to possess drugs with the intent to distribute and to possession of drugs with the intent to distribute.
A federal indictment filed last month reveals both women are alleged to have been operating in drug trafficking since as early as November 2022. If convicted, Anteola and Dufour face potential penalties running from 10 years to life in prison and as much as $10 million in fines.
Assistant U.S. Attorney George May confirmed to Nelson the state of Alabama dropped charges earlier that day. He said federal prosecutors were “surprised” by the move, but they have filed a motion to detain both subjects into the custody of the U.S. Marshals.
Judge Nelson proposed a trial setting in October of this year. However, May said prosecutors expect they will need additional time to conduct a “voluminous discovery” process and that the case should be considered “complex.”
During interviews with authorities, Dufour stated she and Anteola left the Miami area on Monday, May 29, to go to Houston, Texas to attend a cookout and party, and the vehicle she was in was her boyfriend’s, who brought it to her from Atlanta.
Anteola claimed she had flown from Los Angeles to Miami to attend her cousin’s graduation, but later left with Dufour when she couldn’t get a ticket. Neither woman could give details on how her boyfriend returned to Atlanta and could only provide one name from the party they attended.
Dufour and Anteola claimed they were drunk the night of the party and were brought back to their hotel room via a taxi, leaving the vehicle behind. Both women claimed they “hung out” at their hotel for a couple of days, retrieved their vehicle and then left to go to Atlanta.
Before searching the vehicle on the I-10 roadside, someone claiming to be an attorney spoke with the sheriff’s deputy on the scene via Dufour’s cell phone. That individual claimed he will be requesting dash camera footage, as well as training records for the dog. He also collected the names and badge numbers of the officers present.
The SUV they were traveling in had Texas dealer tags. Its back seat was modified with a steel aftermarket compartment. The SUV’s floor had also been lowered and welded back together to provide more storage room. The second compartment was located in the back of the SUV, where the side panels were hollowed out.
Pretrial release
Dufour’s detainment hearing where she will pursue a bond release is scheduled for next Tuesday, Aug. 10. Emmitt Leeper of Houston is representing Dufour, and requested five additional days in order for family members to be present.
Nelson informed Dufour the hearing is a “presumption” hearing due to her charges being drug-related, and her defense counsel will carry the burden of rebutting the presumption that pre-trial custody is necessary due to no conditions ensuring her future appearance in court.
Anteola’s defense counsel, attorney Stephen St. Martin, also of Houston, told the court his client was willing to remain in the custody of the U.S. Marshals at this time. Nelson said Anteola may reserve the right to request a pretrial release hearing later.
