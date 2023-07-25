Rahky & Melissa

Racquelle "Rahky" Anteola (left), 34 , of Van Nuys, California, and Melissa Dufour, 36, of Miramar, Florida, both are charged with cocaine trafficking.

U.S. prosecutors indicated today the $3 million cocaine trafficking case involving singer/songwriter Racquelle “Rahky” Anteola is expected to be lengthy as they anticipate a “complex” investigation.

The rising vocal talent from Van Nuys, California, was arrested June 1 when she was a passenger in a Black SUV on Interstate 10 heading through Mobile County. She has remained in Mobile Metro Jail for nearly two months on a $1 million bond with a $50,000 cash component.

Email Scott Johnson at scott@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.