Prosecutors are seeking longer sentences for all four defendants in the Prichard Water Board theft case, according to court filings.
Clay Rossi, a prosecutor with Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood’s office, filed a list of “aggravators” against current Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board Fiscal Services Manager Teresa Lewis, former operations manager Nia Bradley, former PWWSB employee Randy Burden and Anthony Bradley ahead of the May 4 hearing date.
“This notice of intent to prove aggravating factors is a standard motion that we file in cases where such factors exist in order for us to seek a sentence under Alabama Criminal Code rather than the Alabama sentencing guidelines,” Blackwood said in a statement provided to Lagniappe. A spokeswoman in Blackwood’s office confirmed “aggravators” have been sought for all four defendants.
Nia Bradley has been formally charged with first-degree criminal theft and aggravated theft by deception. Anthony Bradley, her husband, was charged with receiving stolen property and two counts of fraudulent use of a credit card.
Burden and Lewis were both charged with theft of property and aggravated theft of property by deception.
The charges stem from accusations related to misspent funds at the water board while Nia Bradley was employed as operations manager. In more recent filings, Rossi claims a number of “aggravators” should allow prosecutors to seek sentences that divert from standard state sentencing guidelines.
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
Dale Has won a n
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.