Dressed in a straw hat, a light blue shirt and khaki shorts, Specialty Medical Products of Alabama (SMPA) CEO Ray French is just a few feet from the Florida line on the company’s hemp farm in Brewton. He is hundreds of miles away — a few weeks removed — from the huge wave of disappointment he felt in a Montgomery boardroom when his company was denied a license to grow medical cannabis.
“We were shocked, to say the least,” French said of the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission’s (AMCC) decision to not award SMPA a license. “Stunned is actually a better word; surprised, shocked, dismayed. You know, all of those are probably good descriptors.”
French and SMPA were not awarded one of the five licenses for an integrated facility to cultivate, process, ship and sell its own product statewide. French said SMPA dropped from first to 31st over the course of a four-hour closed-door meeting of the commission.
“It really came down to the way the scoring was done,” he said. “They did not give us any credit for being operational.”
French also wishes the commission had followed the law and done a site visit to the farm or the company’s production facility in Foley.
“Somehow, the spirit of the law and the way the law was written, they were supposed to do site visits and they were supposed to give deference to people who knew what they were doing and who were already operational here in the state of Alabama,” he said.
There is still a chance SMPA gets the coveted license, as the commission and a court order from a Montgomery judge have stopped the issuance of licenses until “inconsistencies” in the scoring process can be sorted out. French said he didn’t expect a full reversal of the commission’s decision and the granting of his company a license, but there is still hope.
“Expect is a very strong word; hope and pray and come to work every day with a positive attitude,” he said. “We commend the commission for stopping and taking a look at the process. I do not in any shape, form or fashion want to criticize what has happened because there’s some very good people on that commission who’ve worked very hard.”
SMPA and a subsidiary called Oscity have been growing CBD-rich cannabis since the company purchased the Brewton farm in 2019. Licensed for outdoor growth, the 100,000 plants that dot the countryside look like small trees sprouting tenderly from the earth. This year’s crop, French hopes, will yield about 100,000 pounds of flower, which the company will use in its line of cannabis-infused gummies, tinctures, creams and other products.
For cannabis plants growing outdoors, the length of the days is critical. For the long-season variety, the start of summer is very important.
“We’re just past the summer solstice and we’re just past 14 hours on our day length and when the days get closer to 12 hours it will trigger and go into flower,” he said. “What triggers them to bloom is day length.”
The farm is also home to a state-of-the-art greenhouse, specifically designed for cannabis production. The greenhouse comes with blackout cloth to help manipulate day length. French said the cloth allows him to grow the plants under the same conditions as a 12-hour day, even if the natural day is longer.
“It’s called a light-deprivation greenhouse,” French said. “We can shorten day length or extend day length. I have one side I keep at 18-hour days or 14-hour days that I keep for cuttings and vegetative growth. The other side of the house I run on 12-hour days and just grow flower.”
The giant white, air-conditioned greenhouse is currently empty, as French had rotated crops out in anticipation of a medical cannabis license that never came.
“We grow in the greenhouse too, but we’re in between crops right now because we were hoping to be planting high-THC cannabis in there at this point,” he said. “So, I had timed it to be in between crops. We’re about to take a round of cuttings, just in case the process gets delayed or we don’t get a license.”
A horticulturist, French spent a decade and a half overseeing Home Depot’s live products. He also co-invented four different varieties of cannabis and has spent the last five years focused solely on the cannabis industry.
Oscity and SMPA have been awarded a federal Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certification, which French thought would help them in their license quest.
“That’s one of the things the commission said is they envision someone who has at least a GMP-style process, much less to actually have GMP and our lowest score was our quality control procedures,” he said. “That’s what was so surprising. Our facilities and our quality control were our lowest scores.”
A lawsuit that has resulted in a temporary restraining order against the commission raised questions about not only the way the AMCC conducted its meetings, but also whether AMCC even had the authority to hire third-party evaluators to help score the license applications.
Kevin Northrop, VP of Flowerwood Medical Cannabis Group, said despite the pause on the license the Loxley facility was awarded, he had “a lot of confidence” in the commission and its executive director, John McMillan.
“We have no reason to believe anything the commission did was not above board,” Northrop said. “We feel good about the process, of course, and believe the commission is well within its rights to delegate some of the scoring processes to a third party. That’s consistent with what other states have done.”
Tynes Stringfellow, co-owner of Gulf Shore Remedies, said the company was “so excited” to be one of the few cultivators awarded a license last month.
“We’re disappointed, of course,” he said of the delay. “We hope they meet soon and they’ll move forward.”
