Providence Hospital

A Mobile hospital was deemed the most beautiful in the country, nearly doubling the amount of votes of any other hospital in a national competition.

According to a press release, Providence Hospital beat 50 competing institutions from around the country, amassing over 120,000 votes to take home the title “Most Beautiful Hospital in the U.S.” in a competition sponsored by national healthcare staffing firm Soliant.

Brady Petree is a reporter with Lagniappe.

