A Mobile hospital was deemed the most beautiful in the country, nearly doubling the amount of votes of any other hospital in a national competition.
According to a press release, Providence Hospital beat 50 competing institutions from around the country, amassing over 120,000 votes to take home the title “Most Beautiful Hospital in the U.S.” in a competition sponsored by national healthcare staffing firm Soliant.
Garnering the second-most votes in the contest was Rancho Los Amigos National Rehabilitation Center in California with just over 62,000 tallies.
“Beauty starts from within and radiates through the hospital when patients are treated like family, and Soliant wants to recognize those special hospitals,” the release reads.
The annual contest is intended to discover hospitals in the U.S. that are both “beautiful” and have “unique designs and elements such as soothing art, gardens, or supportive staff that know that laughter is sometimes the best medicine.” Voters ranged from community members, hospital staff and patients.
As a result of winning, Providence Hospital’s foundation will receive $5,000.
“Hospital beauty is more than just its physical design and appearance — it is the healthcare staff who create the heart and soul of the hospital through genuine connections with patients,” Soliant CEO David Alexander said in the release. “This is a wonderful opportunity to showcase hospitals for their nurturing staff, comforting aesthetics and innovative designs, which contribute to the overall well-being of patients.”
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.