Alabama Public Service Commission President Twinkle Cavanaugh spoke at the Azalea City Republican Women's dinner meeting Thursday night, April 13. 

Twinkle Cavanaugh, the president of Alabama’s Public Service Commission, told the Azalea City Republican Women Thursday night they should question “green energy” when it comes to an EPA decision on coal ash storage at Plant Barry. 

“There were two solutions: keeping them in place, capping them, making them very safe or moving the coal ash,” she said of the Alabama Power Company’s [APCO] plan to keep coal ash in its present ponds, capping it in place along the Mobile-Tensaw River Delta. “They were approved to not move it, which made sense, but now everybody’s complaining.”

