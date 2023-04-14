Twinkle Cavanaugh, the president of Alabama’s Public Service Commission, told the Azalea City Republican Women Thursday night they should question “green energy” when it comes to an EPA decision on coal ash storage at Plant Barry.
“There were two solutions: keeping them in place, capping them, making them very safe or moving the coal ash,” she said of the Alabama Power Company’s [APCO] plan to keep coal ash in its present ponds, capping it in place along the Mobile-Tensaw River Delta. “They were approved to not move it, which made sense, but now everybody’s complaining.”
Cavanaugh went on to tell the three dozen-strong audience that the reaction by “woke” environmental groups to the decision makes her think no plan could please them.
“I have learned you cannot make environmentalists, they are very woke, they are very liberal, they do not think like us and you cannot make them happy,” she said “We want a clean environment, but they have gone so overboard and caused so many burdens for our families and businesses.”
The Alabama Department of Environmental Management [ADEM] serves as a bulwark against the EPA, Cavanaugh said, and the “woke Democrat liberals sitting in back rooms causing all sorts of problems.”
In an interview with Lagniappe, Cavanaugh said the public service commission aims to prevent Alabamians from paying high prices “to make someone feel good and green.” Protecting Alabama’s environment, she said, is important.
“But what I’m against is all of the demagoguing going on right now,” Cavanaugh said. “When you’ve got President Biden talking about he wants green energy and yet he stops the Keystone Pipeline, we’re still getting that 800,000 barrels of oil down to our Gulf Coast refineries from the Canadian tar sands, but instead of getting it in a pipeline which makes complete sense, we’re getting it in trucks and trains.”
People who have solar panels on their house to generate their electricity are only charged by APCO if they want to hook up to the company’s electric grid, she said.
“We will never let one customer subsidize another customer,” Cavanaugh said. “If you choose to put solar panels on your rooftop, and you choose to be totally solar and not expect Alabama Power to give you any electricity when you need it, they are not going to charge you a dime.”
Houses powered by solar electricity will need energy during what she described as “peak usage times” in the winter. APCO has to charge those customers for that because electricity is the most expensive to generate during those times.
“This is America, it’s all about freedom,” Cavanaugh said. “But I don’t want someone else to be paying for it.”
As she concluded her speech, Cavanaugh pitched her bid for re-election next year, telling the crowd Alabama needs “affordable, reliable utilities” instead of “green energy.”
“We are not accepting that policy at the Alabama Public Service Commission,” she said. “When it comes to power in Alabama, there will be no mandates.”
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
