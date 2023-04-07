Eight candidates have emerged to replace the late Circuit Judge Jim Patterson, according to a statement from the Mobile County Judicial Commission.
The eight people up for consideration are Vicki Marie Davis, Marcus Tirrell Foxx, Winston Raoul Grow, Russell Dean Johnson, William Robert Lancaster, Carol Joanne Carr Little, Clifford Thomas Nelson Jr. and Derrick Vincent Williams.
Place 11 in the Circuit Court of Mobile County has been unoccupied since Patterson’s death in January.
The commission is seeking public comment on these candidates by 5 p.m. Friday, May 5. Mail any comments to Deloris Bagsby (4211 Golfway Drive, Eight Mile), Pete Mackey (Burns, Cunningham & Mackey, P.O. Box 1583, Mobile), Charlie Potts (205 Church Street, Mobile), Roger Varner Sr. (4051 Highpoint Dr. S., Mobile) or Judge Michael Youngpeter (205 Government Plaza, Courtroom 8200, Mobile). Any submissions to the five commission members may be for or against any candidate, and may not be anonymous.
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
