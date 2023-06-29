Mobile police arrested a 61-year-old man after he failed to comply with a traffic stop and led officers on a pursuit, according to the Mobile Police Department's overnight recap.
Attempt to Elude
On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at approximately 6:09 p.m., an officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle on Athey Road. The driver refused to comply, leading to a vehicle pursuit.
The pursuit ended when the driver collided with a fire hydrant on the 4000 block of Moffett Road. Both occupants fled on foot.
The driver was taken into custody, but the passenger avoided apprehension. Charles Tinsley, 61, was arrested. No injuries were reported.
Receiving Stolen Property (X2)
On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at approximately 5:22 p.m., officers responded to a report of stolen jet skis at a residence in the 6000 block of Jamestown Drive.
Upon arrival, the officers discovered the jet skis at the residence and determined that they had been reported stolen from Santa Rosa County.
Jacob Sessions, 22, was arrested.
Theft of Property
On Thursday, June 29, 2023, at approximately 2:16 a.m., officers responded to 4126 Moffett Road, Texaco Gas Station in reference to a theft complaint.
Upon arrival, officers discovered that a male subject had entered the store, picked up merchandise, and left without paying. The subject fled the scene in a waiting vehicle.
Officers received a description of the suspect's vehicle and apprehended them without further incident.
The driver, identified as Channel Charley, 55, was arrested for theft of property. Additionally, Robert Jones, 42, was arrested for the listed charge of theft as well as two outstanding felony warrants.
