After Eloise Hamilton was tabbed to replace outgoing Director John Johnson as part of the Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board (PWWSB), she vowed to work together with the board to bring the service back into compliance.
Her goal of the board working together may prove to be more difficult to achieve than she initially thought.
At its monthly meeting on Tuesday afternoon — Hamilton’s first as a board member — PWWSB members got into a plethora of arguments amongst the five member panel.
Board members argued on topics ranging from the amount of money being spent on engineering firms, the efficiency of its operations director, to confusion over a $400,000 grant given to the organization for audits from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM).
One item the board eventually passed was the approval of a services contract for an outside engineering firm to conduct a survey on fire hydrants under the PWWSB umbrella. The survey will allow for each hydrant to be marked with GPS coordinates and to ensure the hydrants are working properly.
Director Cherry Doyle claimed the procedure had been performed three separate times and questioned why the board continued to approve the measure.
“Why are we sill around here trying to find and count and look for fire hydrants when it’s been done three times? Doyle asked. “Nobody wrote down where they are before? Or are we just going to continue to put money out there that the water company don’t have?”
Segueing off of the hydrant issue, Doyle also raised concerns about the organization employee pension plan, which she said was “missing” $1.4 million. Part of Doyle’s complaint stemmed from the fact two board members are tasked with handling the administrative actions of the plan and wondered why any of the board members had to handle it.
Noting while he didn’t have the document Doyle was referencing in front of him, PWWSB Operations Manager Mac Underwood said the $1.4 million is simply an investment loss by the plan in the last quarter or year.
“If you’ve got a pension plan, you have to have a plan administrator,” Underwood said. “Somebody has to be on record administering the plan and typically that’s one or two of the board members. You cannot have a pension plan for the PWWSB and not have a plan administrator.”
Underwood said he would give a written response for the pension plan to all board members and asked for the specific dates of the statements referenced by Doyle.
“You sent it, you look it up,” Doyle replied.
Fresh off a community meeting on Monday night at Blount High School where ADEM officials told attendees the organization was allowing PWWSB to borrow $400,000 to perform financial audits, Doyle claimed she was not informed of the grant beforehand and the board could not incur the costs of the audits.
She also accused board chairman Russell Heidelburg of approving acceptance of the grant at a “special-called meeting” in which Doyle and former director Johnson would not have been able to attend.
Underwood explained the reimbursement will be used to re-conduct audits dating back to 2019. Labeled as a reimbursement grant similar to the $1.5 million grant given by the Mobile County Commission, Underwood said once PWWSB pays the invoices up front, a check will be sent by ADEM to cover the costs of the audits.
Doyle placed multiple items on the agenda before the meeting, none of which received a second and failed. One item was the request to discuss a customer notice regarding a citizen receiving a $45,000 water bill, according to Doyle.
After the motion failed, Hamilton said she had a question, which wasn’t permitted as the motion had already been denied. Hamilton said she would simply ask for information on the matter later.
“We’ve got another one of those ‘yes sirs’ up here,” Doyle said in reference to Hamilton allowing the motion to fail without pressing her question.
“I’ll speak for myself,” Hamilton replied. “No one speaks for Eloise Hamilton.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.