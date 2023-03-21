If Tuesday’s special-called Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board meeting was the final one featuring Director John Johnson then the swan song was his magnum opus.
Johnson repeatedly mentioned the Prichard City Council — the appointing authority for members of PWWSB — was set to replace him on Wednesday, but he refused to go quietly. The one-time vice-president of the board accused fellow directors of working with the city and the Prichard Housing Authority to push Alabama Village residents out of their homes.
The purpose of the meeting was to vote on a moratorium on new water meters in the troubled Prichard neighborhood, but before the eventual 3-1 vote to approve the measure, Johnson let his opinion be known several times. Before the agenda could even be approved Johnson asked current board leadership about what happened with a meeting the group agreed to call with city officials and housing authority board members.
“What happened to the meeting we were supposed to have before this resolution was placed on the agenda … to discuss what responsibilities each entity had?” Johnson asked. “[Director Beverly] Bunch, [Director Cherry] Doyle and I all voted to meet with those entities on this.”
Chairman Russell Heidelberg told Johnson the meeting had not yet been scheduled.”
The resolution, passed by the board Tuesday evening, places a pause on any new service in Alabama Village, but unlike previous iterations of the move, it does not impact transfers of service from one customer to another. It effectively stops service going to new construction, but allows current owners and landlords to sell a property, or rent to new tenants without losing service.
PWWSB has been attempting to change the way it operates in Alabama Village since former Operations Manager Dan McCrory estimated that leaks in the system in the area cost about $87,000 per month in water loss.
Both Doyle and Johnson questioned where such issues within Alabama Village were documented. Current Operations Manager Mac Underwood told the directors a 2023 report from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management [ADEM], as well as a 2014 report from the Mobile Area Water and Sewer System both discussed water loss in the area.
The ADEM report, Underwood said, was emailed to every board member.
Concerning both Doyle and Johnson is the amount of property in Alabama Village either owned by either the city or the Prichard Housing Authority. In a printout shared with members of the media at the meeting, Doyle and Johnson said as many as 54 properties in the neighborhood were owned by either the city or the housing authority. Johnson gave that as one explanation why he was going to be replaced at a council meeting set for 4 p.m. Wednesday.
“It appears they are trying to cover up what is going on with the Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board,” Johnson said. “It appears to be an attempt to drive out residents and customers of Alabama Village. There’s collusion going on. There’s a major coverup going on and there’s even more major corruption going on.”
Of the dozens of lots in Alabama Village, only 41 households have active Prichard water service. Doyle and Johnson released a list of those current residents.
Johnson also accused Bunch, the board’s Secretary/Treasurer of a conflict of interest because she has been employed by the Prichard Housing Authority.
Doyle argued the moratorium would not allow residents of Alabama Village to have new, automated meters installed to help detect leaks. However, Underwood corrected her and said the new meters in the moratorium were related to new service and not the automated meters themselves.
“Those 41 residents can have the new, automated meters installed,” he said.
When asked to participate in a roll call vote, Bunch, Heidelberg and Vice-President Ernestine Moore voted in favor the resolution, while Johnson voted against it. When specifically asked for her vote by PWWSB staffer Ja’Net Johnson, Doyle did not answer.
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
Dale Has won a number of awards from both the Alabama and Virginia press association over his career. The one he is most proud of is the First Amendment Award from the Alabama Press Association for a story on the Prichard City Council.
Originally from the wilderness of Baldwin County, he grew up around animals, including ducks, chickens, dogs, a horse, a rarely seen cat and an angry goat. In his adult life the menagerie has shrunken to just two very lazy, well-fed dogs. Dale is married to Hillary Liesch and the couple has one daughter. The family lives in Mobile.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.