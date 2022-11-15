Looking to cut costs, the embattled Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board (PWWSB) is contemplating leaving 40 residents without water service in a former Prichard housing complex.
At a regular meeting Monday, Nov. 14, water board commissioners elected to table a resolution seeking to shut off water service to the Alabama Village community until the board could meet with residents living there and explain the issues.
The resolution comes at the suggestion of Operations Manager Dan McCrory, who told board members that leaks in lines throughout the neighborhood are costing the utility $87,000 per month, or just over $1 million per year. The leaks, McCrory said, would be too costly to fix.
“I don’t know of any other way to deal with it,” McCrory said. “The infrastructure is at the end of its life.”
The water lines in the complex were put in place in the 1940s and are about 80 years old now, McCrory said. The water leaks are causing a pump near the location to run as much as 12 hours per day.
It’s not only about cost savings and efficiency, though. Board Chairman Russell Heidelberg told commissioners the water loss is causing a decrease in pressure at fire hydrants, which poses a safety concern as well.
While a portion of the housing complex is still owned by the Prichard Housing Authority (PHA), Commissioner Beverly Bunch told colleagues she doesn’t believe any of the residents living there are PHA residents. Instead, she and other board members believe the remaining residents either own the homes or rent them.
“Maybe we can find out who the landlords are,” Bunch said. “No Prichard Housing Authority residents live there.”
Commissioner John Johnson suggested the board meet with the residents at Alabama Village. Other members suggested meeting at a local church or City Hall.
“The situation is dire and we really need to start moving forward,” Vice Chairwoman Ernestine Moore said. “We can’t afford to wait. We need to have a meeting as soon as possible.”
In another cost-saving move, McCrory suggested the board cancel its security contract with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office. He said the security detail is not necessary because the staff at PWWSB was professionally trained and there haven’t been any problems of late.
“There’s no need for an officer to sit down there,” McCrory said. “The Prichard Police Department (PPD) is right down the street. Staff can call 911. We’ve had tremendous success in the past with the Prichard Police Department.”
Johnson took issue with suggesting the board use PPD for security.
“I’ve been in Prichard all my life and we operate on martial law,” he said. “The reason you have so much cooperation up front could be because of the sheriff’s [deputy] out there. We can trim the fat somewhere else.”
In other business, the Rev. Clarence Drake complained to commissioners about a sewer leak at his home that caused a loss of water before it reached the house. The leak inflated his water bill to $800 in one month and his sewer bill to $1,100 for the same period.
A proposal tabled by commissioners at the meeting would resolve issues like Drake’s in the future. The issue was delayed because the board wanted to have staff research how much it would cost to fix similar problems going back either a year or six months.
The board has been the subject of several outstanding lawsuits from customers who’ve complained their water was shut off due to large bills that happened as a result of various leaks.
McCrory said the resolution under consideration could refund money paid by customers or lower the bill amount for leaks occurring before the sewer water reaches the home, if the problem is repaired by a licensed plumber. In those scenarios, McCrory said, the board would only charge customers the cost of the wholesale water it gets from the Mobile Water and Sewer Systems, plus 25 percent.
Johnson said he was in favor of passing the resolution even before the staff has looked at the costs associated with making the move retroactive to between six months and one year.
“We have customers who are afraid to open their water bills to see what they’ll find,” he said. “I’d like to be fair. I’d like to be equal. I’m for the customers.”
Johnson argued that “leadership” of the board can “waste” money in other ways, it can find the funds to approve the resolution retroactively.
The majority of commissioners wanted to know specifically how many customers were in repayment plans going back a series of months to a full year. Board staffers told Johnson and other commissioners the information they sought might not be available because some of the records had been seized by the FBI in February of this year.
Commissioner Cherry Doyle said she hopes the resolution will help citizens, especially those on a fixed income.
“We have senior citizens who can barely buy medication and can barely buy groceries,” she said. “Social Security hasn’t gone up, but everything else has gone up. We need to go back and correct this for these citizens.”
