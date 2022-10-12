The chairman of the Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board has three explanations for why the system was left out of more than $300 million in grants and loans from Alabama Department of Environmental Management funds given for infrastructure improvements statewide.
PWWSB Chairman Russell Heidelberg told other members at a meeting Tuesday evening the system was denied its grant request because the application was “split into parts,” the board couldn’t pay the money back and it was currently under investigation.
The board’s failure to secure the loan money set aside for ADEM by the American Rescue Plan came to light after State Senate District 33 candidate Pete Riehm made a presentation, telling members they would have a second chance to apply.
“How can the state assist you on infrastructure?” Riehm asked.
Boardmember John Johnson asked, almost rhetorically, about what happened to get Prichard denied funding it desperately needed.
“I am trying to figure out how we were denied state money,” he said. “Who were these mystery persons who applied for it?”
It was discovered after a brief discussion Heidelberg signed the application without consent from other board members.
“It should’ve had three votes,” Boardmember Cherry Doyle said. “It was just one person ….”
Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board applied for but was denied a $100 million grant to repair leaks in the system. In comparison, the Mobile Area Water and Sewer System was awarded more than $22 million for various upgrades to its drinking water infrastructure.
During its regular business, the PWWSB approved its fiscal year 2023 budget by a 3-2 vote. Johnson and Doyle voted against the budget, each saying they hadn’t had time to review it and it wasn’t presented to them.
“I would hope we could table this,” Johnson said. “I want to make sure it’s in the right order and in compliance.”
Despite voting against the budget, Doyle and Johnson joined the rest of the board in approving a five percent raise for merit system employees. The group also decided to raise the hourly rate of unskilled, non-merit workers from $13 to $15. Those same employees with a commercial driver’s license would see their pay increase from $17 per hour to $18 per hour.
“I’ve been trying for the last five months to pass this,” Johnson said. “I’m glad it has passed. Of course, with great pleasure, I vote yes.”
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
Dale Has won a number of awards from both the Alabama and Virginia press association over his career. The one he is most proud of is the First Amendment Award from the Alabama Press Association for a story on the Prichard City Council.
Originally from the wilderness of Baldwin County, he grew up around animals, including ducks, chickens, dogs, a horse, a rarely seen cat and an angry goat. In his adult life the menagerie has shrunken to just two very lazy, well-fed dogs. Dale is married to Hillary Liesch and the couple has one daughter. The family lives in Mobile.
