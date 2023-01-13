A Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board (PWWSB) employee arrested on theft charges will appeal her suspension, as directors debated at a meeting Monday night just when her unpaid leave was set to take place.
Teresa Lewis, the board’s fiscal services manager, was arrested Nov. 17 on charges of aggravated theft and theft by deception, which stem from a nearly year-long investigation into misuse of utility funds totaling more than $1 million, the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office has reported.
Less than a week after her arrest, Lewis was suspended without pay from PWWSB. Board member Cherry Doyle argued at Monday’s regular board meeting the group left the suspension indefinite and she questioned why Mobile County Personnel Director George Smith would’ve put an ending date on it in a letter he wrote to Board Chairman Russell Heidelberg.
The letter in question states the county Personnel Board would be “extending” Lewis’s suspension from Dec. 24, 2022, to Feb. 22, 2023.
“There was no beginning and no end to the suspension,” Doyle said. “We voted to make it indefinite. It seems like somebody on the board requested that.”
Smith’s letter to Heidelberg included a reference to a “director’s request,” which Doyle used to imply the utility board chairman had set the dates on his own, without a vote from other members of the board. After making the statement, Doyle looked at Heidelberg and slowly shook her head.
Board attorney Suntrease Williams-Maynard told Doyle and other members the “director” referenced in the letter was Smith, the personnel director, and not Heidelberg.
Harry Satterwhite, an attorney for Doyle and Board member John Johnson, said Doyle’s concerns are legitimate, especially since the suspension parameters are part of Lewis’s appeal. He added because it looks like the suspension starts on Dec. 24, Lewis could argue she is owed a month’s worth of pay.
However, upon more careful reading of the letter, Smith wrote the “director’s request to extend the suspension,” indicating the suspension didn’t necessarily start on Christmas Eve, but was extended past Dec. 24.
Lewis’s appeal will come before the Personnel Board on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 2 p.m. The hearing will be held in the Personnel Board building on Government Street in Mobile.
In other business, the board accepted the resignation of former Operations Manager Dan McCrory in “good standing” by a 3-1 vote. Johnson was absent and Doyle was the only dissenting vote. The resignation officially took effect Dec. 19.
The person best suited to take over for McCrory as operations manager was also a topic of debate among board members. Heidelberg said he and Vice Chairwoman Ernestine Moore met with an internal candidate about the position and the board would be voting on a contract soon.
The board has not hired a candidate outside of the Personnel Board since bringing Nia Bradley into the role, Doyle said. Bradley is currently under the same theft investigation that was the subject of Lewis’s arrest.
Doyle argued the operations manager position should be one where the Personnel Board seeks qualified candidates. Two of the last three candidates, including McCrory, were handled first by the Personnel Board, she said.
Heidelberg said information on the internal candidate was sent to board members and he even invited others to the interview but “nobody wanted to talk to him.”
“That’s when he was available,” Heidelberg said. “The contract is being looked at by our attorney. If the contract is sufficient, we’ll send it to board members.”
Doyle complained that because she works a day job she is “left out of the loop” on these types of decisions. She told Heidelberg, “You don’t have nothing else to do” but sit up at PWWSB headquarters.
“You need to have consideration of other workers who are on the board,” she said.
To that end, during her time to speak, Doyle proposed a number of changes to the way the board conducts its business that she believes will help those working day jobs.
For one, she asked the board meetings be moved from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the second Monday of each month. She also asked the meeting agendas be released up to two weeks before the meeting and not simply the Friday before the regular monthly meeting. She also asked for the agendas to be posted to the PWWSB website and for special meetings to be advertised more in advance than they currently are.
Doyle also asked that Satterwhite, which she and Johnson had hired privately at first, be paid by the board going forward. She argued that the board’s attorneys, hired through Adams and Reese, do not fairly represent her or Johnson.
The board did not move on any of her requests at Monday’s meeting.
Satterwhite said Doyle and Johnson want to make the board’s actions more transparent and believe the changes will help.
“Given that there’s a federal investigation, they want everything out in the open,” he said.
The board voted unanimously to give 15 percent merit raises to lift station mechanic Michael Hollman, accountant Miranda Wright and office assistant Clarice Mitchell.
The board also voted to approve a contract with the Mobile Area Water and Sewer System (MAWSS) to supply water to the city of Prichard for the next five years. Under the agreement, PWWSB would pay the Mobile utility the wholesale price of $2.67 per 1,000 gallons used.
Doyle voted against the contract, stating the board should’ve asked MAWSS to pay to fix some of the leaks in Prichard’s pipes and make repairs to infrastructure, as part of the agreement.
She openly questioned what Prichard would get out of the deal. A member of the audience offered Doyle a simple answer to that question — the city would be getting water.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.