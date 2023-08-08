Prichard Water Board
By Lagniappe staff

The Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board is on the verge of handing operational control to a third-party contractor, following a vote during Tuesday’s regular meeting. The agreement, if successful, could help the board avoid receivership.

Commissioners voted 4-1 to negotiate a concession agreement with an entity named Prichard Water Partners LLC. Commissioner Cherry Doyle was the only dissenting vote.

Dale Liesch is assistant managing editor and a reporter with Lagniappe. He can be reached at dale@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.