The Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board is on the verge of handing operational control to a third-party contractor, following a vote during Tuesday’s regular meeting. The agreement, if successful, could help the board avoid receivership.
Commissioners voted 4-1 to negotiate a concession agreement with an entity named Prichard Water Partners LLC. Commissioner Cherry Doyle was the only dissenting vote.
The board announced a bid process for the concession agreement on July 21 and closed it last week, PWWSB Operations Manager Mac Underwood said. As concessionaire, Prichard Water Partners LLC would make repairs and maintain the water system, as well as handle its day-to-day operations, similar to a previous contract with Severn Trent from several years ago.
The cost of the agreement has not been determined, Underwood said, as negotiations can now begin.
“It will most likely be an upfront fee, followed by annual fees,” he said.
PWWSB attorney Jay Ross said there is a lot of work to do to finalize the agreement, but it’s likely to last 30-to-40 years with the company paying off the percentage of the Synovus Bank bond in order to satisfy the board’s outstanding debt.
In late June, Synovus sued the troubled water board in Mobile County Circuit Court and asked a judge to appoint a receiver to manage the unpaid portions of the 2019 bond. This proposed agreement would satisfy that lawsuit, Ross said.
