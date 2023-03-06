A special-called Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board (PWWSB) meeting with only two items on the agenda resulted in shouting matches between both citizens and board members and got to the point where security had to get involved to end the highly-combative gathering.
The meeting was called to discuss whether or not the board would accept the appropriation of $1.5 million from the Mobile County Commission to mend lift and pump stations and address other needed repairs to sewer and water lines.
The meeting had barely started before board members raised the first issue with the agenda being accepted.
Board members John Johnson and Cherry Doyle wanted a stenographer present to document the meeting, instead of leaving it to be recorded by tape.
Johson subsequently asked for the meeting to be tabled.
“This is a very high-profile meeting,” Johnson said. “We are discussing money - $1.5 million - being discussed on how it’s going to be dispersed and where it’s going. So I’m going to ask that this meeting be tabled until we have a court stenographer.”
Speaking with the media following the meeting, Doyle reiterated Johnson’s point, saying the meeting was being recorded due to certain members not wanting some things to “come out.”
“They normally lose those tapes,” Doyle said. “That’s why when they don’t want something to come out, they come in with that tape recorder. I’m on the adjustment board for the City of Prichard and we are missing tapes. When they don’t want certain things to be said, the tapes come up missing.”
While Johnson and Doyle voted against the agenda being accepted, but it passed on a 3-2 vote.
Just before the meeting, Operations Manager Mac Underwood presented board members with a breakdown of which areas and facilities would be affected, something Johnson took issue with.
Johnson said he was in attendance at the Mobile County Commission meeting and spoke to all three commissioners, who told him if the money was not spent properly, “someone is going to pay.”
While he agreed the board should accept the money, Johnson argued the board had not been notified of where the money would be spent prior to the meeting and claimed Underwood was directed by Heidelburg
“Why are we here today making long-term, permanent decisions that have not come before the five member board?,” Johnson asked. “The instructions were that we would accept the offer today, tell them we want the $1.5 million. That was supposed to be it. Your (Underwood) decision to put this together and choose the areas that needed to be repaired, it never came before the board for approval.”
Underwood said he was instructed by board attorney Jay Ross to put the list together so it could be included in the contract with the commission.
Johnson also argued the board has constantly been out of compliance, citing a Lagniappe article from Jan. 18 in which Heidelburg claimed he held a meeting at a specific time so board member Burch would be present. Otherwise, hirings he wanted to happen most likely would not pass.
“I want you all to hear this,” Johnson said. “So the next time that you know the truth.”
Deviating from the agenda entirely, Doyle then launched into a tirade against Underwood for failing to meet with her after the previous meeting.
Underwood claimed he was not feeling well and went home instead of meeting with Doyle.
Heidelburg then said Doyle’s statements were not relevant to the agenda item and her comments were out of order, the board’s attorney concurred.
Doyle said Heidelburg was interrupting her — to which Johnson agreed — and that Underwood had five bosses, as opposed to just the chairman.
“Quit interrupting me,” Doyle said. “I want you to understand you have five bosses. Every operations manager that comes through this door, they only listen to Mr. Heidelburg, and he’s only one. That’s why we’re in the shape we’re in today. Because all they want to do is listen to Mr. Russell Heidelburg.”
After voting in favor of the appropriation plan for the $1.5 million by a 3-2 vote with Johnson and Doyle dissenting, the next agenda item called for members to enter into an executive session.
When Johnson asked for the discussion about the possible failure of fire hydrants playing a role in the string of house fires in Prichard in the last week to be added in the executive session discussion, a media member objected to the subject being discussed behind closed doors. While the motion was initially approved, board members then rescinded their votes and the meeting promptly adjourned with Heidelburg and board members Earnestine Moore and Beverly Bunch exiting immediately.
Attendees on both sides of the issue began arguing as the meeting neared its conclusion, reaching a point where security had to be called to usher everyone out of the room and attempt to de-escalate the situation, which in turn spilled over outside where arguments continued.
Johnson and Doyle held an unofficial town hall meeting on Sunday to hear residents' concerns following the house fires, one of which resulted in the loss of a mother and two children.
Julia Samuels was one of the residents in attendance at the town hall and Monday’s meeting and raised her own concerns with the board itself. She wanted board members to come up with a comprehensive plan for how they plan to address certain issues plaguing the town when it comes to water and sewer problems.
“I’m just appalled,” Samuels told the media after the meeting.. “I’m just so disappointed and disgusted and many citizens are currently calling for the impeachment of these board members. Because they have not shown in any way that they have a desire to be accountable to the citizens of this city.”
Asked who she would like to see impeached, Samuels believed the entire board was at fault for how things have transpired as of late.
“Everybody,” Samuels said. “I know Mr. Johnson and Ms. Doyle are trying to say that they’re doing what they need, but we need someone who’s qualified to run this board, listen to these citizens and run this city… I’m very concerned. They all five need to go.”
