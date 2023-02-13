Prichard Water Board
By Gabriel Tynes

The first official meeting of the Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board since members first spoke openly about a possible default on a $55-million bond may have adjourned early, but it didn’t end without fireworks.

Boardmembers sparred on everything from when to talk about the utility’s failure to make a November payment on the bond, to whose fault it is the PWWSB is in the financial shape it’s in. The meeting devolved into shouting and crosstalk, not only between members appointed to serve by the City Council, but also customers and those in attendance.

Dale Liesch is assistant managing editor and a reporter with Lagniappe. He can be reached at dale@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.  Dale Has won a n

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.