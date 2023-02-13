The first official meeting of the Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board since members first spoke openly about a possible default on a $55-million bond may have adjourned early, but it didn’t end without fireworks.
Boardmembers sparred on everything from when to talk about the utility’s failure to make a November payment on the bond, to whose fault it is the PWWSB is in the financial shape it’s in. The meeting devolved into shouting and crosstalk, not only between members appointed to serve by the City Council, but also customers and those in attendance.
Chairman Russell Heidelberg called for a vote to adjourn the meeting two hours after it started and the board had only made its way through part of two agenda items. He told those in attendance that boardmembers were “out of control” and thus he decided to end the meeting early after giving a brief explanation on the issues surrounding the possible bond default.
Heidelberg said Synovus Bank, which holds the bond, draws money from a PWWSB account on Nov. 1 and May 1 of each year. This year, the premium jumped from $142,000 per month to $259,000 per month. Unprepared for the change Heidelberg said he never agreed to in the first place, the board was only able to make a partial payment. Following the meeting, Heidelberg said the utility was “handling it,” when he was asked what was going to happen with the bond the board was set to default on early next month. Heidelberg then refused to answer more questions on the subject, citing possible litigation.
Board attorney Jay Ross said if default were to happen Synovus could take over operations of the utility. However, he said the board’s new operations manager was working with Synovus to settle the issue.
The issues with the bond were made public more than a week ago. Boardmembers John Johnson and Cherry Doyle called a special meeting and an emergency meeting on different days last week, but they were considered unofficial because they were the only two members who showed up and the board didn’t have a quorum.
When asked after the meeting why other boardmembers failed to show up for either of the special meetings, Heidelberg said Johnson and Doyle didn’t follow the proper procedures to call a meeting. He said that while it only takes two members to call a meeting, boardmembers are usually polled and it takes three votes to approve a special meeting, Heidelberg said.
The meeting on Monday, Feb. 13 started with a debate over the agenda. Members John Johnson and Cherry Doyle both asked Heidelberg to add a discussion about the bond issue to the top of the agenda. Doyle and Johnson also asked that customer concerns be added to the top of the agenda as well.
Both requests were unanimously granted, but not before a lengthy discussion took place.
“I think this should be voted on,” Doyle said of the bond discussion. “If we don’t have a unanimous vote we should vote anyway so the customers can see. This is the elephant in the room and we need to discuss it.”
Heidelberg agreed but tried several times to get the board to agree to move the bond discussion to item No. 10, near the bottom of the long agenda. At this point, board attorney Suntrese Maynard-Williams suggested the discussion be moved to new items, especially if the board were to vote on something related to it.
“I’m a man and I’m going to speak to a man,” Johnson said, following Maynard-Williams’ suggestion. He then spoke to Ross, arguing that Adams & Reese, the firm he works for is hired to represent all five boardmembers.
Carletta Davis, an Eight Mile resident, told members that together as a board they are “incompetent” and should be investigated.
“This board has not been run competently,” she said. “I know four of the five of you individually and do not believe you are incompetent, but the way you’ve run this board is incompetent.”
Johnson defended himself, laying the blame for many of the board’s problems at the feet of leadership in the form of Heidelberg, Vice Chairwoman Ernestine Moore and Secretary/Treasruer Beverly Bunch.
“I’m on this board, but I’m not of this board,” Johnson said. “I have not been sitting here like a knott on a log. I have been working. I feel you and I am with you.”
Bunch pointed out that Johnson was vice chairman of the board a few years ago and was not blameless when it comes to the issues facing the board.
Heidelberg said the board was operating at $550,000 more than its budget when he was named chairman. Under a previous administration, Heidelberg said the board fired all but two meter readers and they stopped accurately recording readings, which is one reason bills got so high.
Also under a previous administration, Heidelberg said the utility’s maintenance account and its reserve account were emptied of almost $1 million each.
“When you lose $2 million from operations it’s hard for you to catch up,” he said.
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
Dale Has won a n
