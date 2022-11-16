Prichard Water Board
By Gabriel Tynes

The Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board will pay a $234,675 fine to the Alabama Department of Environmental Management in installments, attorney Jay Ross confirmed to Lagniappe Wednesday afternoon, after the utility failed to comply with permits tied to two wastewater treatment plants.

The utility could have performed a supplemental environmental project, or SEP, and reduced its fine to just a minimum $78,225. The ratio ADEM uses to determine the amount of fine for this purpose is as follows: for every $3 spent on the project, the fine is reduced by $1. Ross said PWWSB could not afford to perform the SEP and instead elected to pay the full fine amount in installments.

