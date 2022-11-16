The Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board will pay a $234,675 fine to the Alabama Department of Environmental Management in installments, attorney Jay Ross confirmed to Lagniappe Wednesday afternoon, after the utility failed to comply with permits tied to two wastewater treatment plants.
The utility could have performed a supplemental environmental project, or SEP, and reduced its fine to just a minimum $78,225. The ratio ADEM uses to determine the amount of fine for this purpose is as follows: for every $3 spent on the project, the fine is reduced by $1. Ross said PWWSB could not afford to perform the SEP and instead elected to pay the full fine amount in installments.
The fines were levied in a consent order issued on September 12 based upon violations on permits tied to the Carlos Morris Wastewater Treatment Plant at 54 Grover St. and the Stanley Brooks Wastewater Treatment Plant on Aldock Road in 2019 and 2020.
The permit violations at the Morris Plant stem from the discharge of pollutants into Three Mile Creek above the limitations set by ADEM. The permit also requires a noncompliance notification be sent to ADEM no later than the 28th day of the month following the monitoring. PWWSB sent in the noncompliance notices late, according to the order.
PWWSB was also found not to be in violation of the Morris Plant permit due to late notification of the county health department and others of sanitary sewer overflows.
Like with the Morris Plant, the Brooks Plant was found in violation of ADEM permit rules due to discharge of pollutants into Chickasaw Creek above the limits set by the state department.
The Morris Plant was also dinged for non-working equipment in 2019, according to the order.
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
