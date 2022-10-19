Despite being warned about a possible defamation lawsuit over previous statements Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board (PWWSB) members made about a former financial consultant, Dana Foster-Allen’s name came up again at the agency’s last regular meeting.
At the PWWSB pension board meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 11, board member John Johnson brought up an accusation Foster-Allen made against him in reference to a trip he took on PWWSB’s dime. In the meeting, he said he never submitted to staffers a request to travel to New York City. In fact, he said, he never went to the Big Apple. The staffer said she “didn’t recall.”
Johnson told the audience Foster-Allen owes him an apology over the accusation.
“I don’t appreciate being accused of something that’s not true,” he said.
Willie Huntley, an attorney for former PWWSB consultant Foster-Allen, has notified the board of his client’s intent to sue for defamation. He confirmed with Lagniappe that he was in the process of filing a suit, although he was not aware of Johnson’s latest comments.
In a letter addressed to Board Chairman Russell Heidelberg, but distributed to all board members, Huntley said he asked that several statements made about Foster-Allen during previous public meetings be retracted. He gave the board 10 days from Sept. 21 to retract the statements.
“If you do not comply with this cease and desist demand within 10 days, Dana Foster-Allen will seek monetary damages,” the letter reads.
Most of the statements Foster-Allen wishes the board would retract relate to issues the group has brought up related to her previous contract with the board. She declined the board’s latest contract.
In other business, Heidelberg explained why PWWSB did not receive state coronavirus funding from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM).
Heidelberg told other members at a meeting Tuesday evening the system was denied its grant request because the application was “split into parts,” the board couldn’t pay the money back and it was currently under investigation.
The board’s failure to secure the loan money set aside for ADEM by the American Rescue Plan Act came to light after State Senate District 33 candidate Pete Riehm made a presentation, telling members they would have a second chance to apply.
“How can the state assist you on infrastructure?” Riehm asked.
Johnson asked, almost rhetorically, about what happened to get Prichard denied funding it desperately needed.
“I am trying to figure out how we were denied state money,” he said. “Who were these mystery persons who applied for it?”
It was discovered after a brief discussion that Heidelberg signed the application without consent from other board members.
“It should’ve had three votes,” board member Cherry Doyle said. “It was just one person ….”
PWWSB applied for but was denied a $100 million grant to repair leaks in the system. In comparison, the Mobile Area Water and Sewer System (MAWSS) was awarded more than $22 million for various upgrades to its drinking water infrastructure.
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
Dale Has won a number of awards from both the Alabama and Virginia press association over his career. The one he is most proud of is the First Amendment Award from the Alabama Press Association for a story on the Prichard City Council.
Originally from the wilderness of Baldwin County, he grew up around animals, including ducks, chickens, dogs, a horse, a rarely seen cat and an angry goat. In his adult life the menagerie has shrunken to just two very lazy, well-fed dogs. Dale is married to Hillary Liesch and the couple has one daughter. The family lives in Mobile.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.