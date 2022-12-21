The administration for St. Luke’s Episcopal School will look different headed into 2023, but questions linger around the nature of the shake-up.
Multiple sources confirmed to Lagniappe that Darren Pascavage was dismissed from his position as head of school recently. His name has been removed from the St. Luke’s website.
The circumstances surrounding Pascavage’s termination are still unknown as school officials and the school’s board of trustees remain tight-lipped about the termination.
Lagniappe attempted to reach out to school officials as well as members of the school's board of trustees for answers as to why Pascavage was let go. School officials claimed they could not comment on the matter at the time. The only board member to answer Lagniappe’s call was Vice Chair Tara Lockett, but she immediately declined to comment and hung up.
A school official confirmed Suzy Banks was named interim head of the school.
When reached directly for comment himself, Pascavage referred to his attorney, Christine Hernandez.
Hernandez confirmed her client was dismissed from the school, but claims he was never given a reason as to why he was terminated.
“At this time, we do confirm that he has been dismissed,” Hernandez said. “However, we simply have not been notified as to the issues resulting in termination. We have not been provided with those reasons.”
In a statement on behalf of Pascavage given by Hernandez, the statement details Pascavage’s thoughts about the students, faculty and his former employer.
“During his tenure at St. Luke’s as headmaster, he [Pascavage] worked diligently to prioritize the health and safety of students and faculty,” Hernandez said. “He provided thoughtful development and implementation of policies that were voted on by the board that reflected authentic care and concern for the academic, artistic, social, physical and personal growth and development of every student regardless of race, socioeconomic status, religious affiliation, national origin and more.”
According to his LinkedIn page, Pascavage was named head of St. Luke’s in July 2020, after spending just over three and a half years as the founding head of school at Academy High in Champaign, Ill. Pascavage also served as the headmaster for Eastminster School in Conyers, Ga., which he left in 2011. He also served in the same position for Valwood School in Hahira, Ga., following his stint at Eastminster.
“He tried to work with the board on strategic planning to ensure that the institution could remain viable moving forward while also providing value for families,” Hernandez continued. “He has a genuine commitment to the fulfillment of the mission of the institution as an episcopal school.”
The statement continued on to say Pascavage “remains concerned” about the faculty and students at St. Luke’s.
“He found his faculty to be the heart and soul of the school as they are of any school,” Hernandez said. “And he gave great thought to compensation and benefit plans that would appropriately recognize and value their vital personal and professional commitment to the students at the school. He remains concerned about the faculty and students moving forward.”
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
