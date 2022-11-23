Christian Hollis

On Nov. 2, 2018, Christian Hollis was traveling through Mobile on his way to Ocean Springs, Mississippi, where he was going to help his father unload furniture before attending the Alabama game in Baton Rouge that weekend. At around 2 a.m., Hollis made a wrong turn and was in the process of turning around on the Cochrane Causeway — a strip of swampy land just south of the Cochrane-Africatown Bridge — when his car became stuck on the shoulder. Hollis then proceeded to get out of his car to see why his car became stuck, according to his father, Chuck.

A witness told police he saw Hollis in the middle of the road and stopped to see if he needed help. But the witness drove off after Hollis threw his hat to the ground, then took off his shirt and threw it to the ground. The witness told police he was worried by Hollis’s actions and drove up the road a bit to call 911. As he was doing so, another motorist pulled up and told him the man in the street had been struck by what was described as a “dark-colored van.”

Brady Petree is a reporter with Lagniappe.

Send your news tips here: brady@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews  who naturally rules the roost.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.